WRIGHT TWP. — There hasn’t been a lot of perfection in 2020, but Crestwood continued its perfect season with a 34-14 win over Dallas in the District 2 Class 4A championship game on Friday night.

“We knew that we had to prepare really hard all week,” Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli said. “They were a tough Dallas team that was really well coached.”

Crestwood dominated the game on both sides of the ball, especially on offense with its running game.

“We definitely always want to establish the run game,” Arcangeli said. “Whether it is 3 (Ryan Petrosky) running the ball from the quarterback position or 42 (Jimmy Hawley) finishing things off or 26 (Kaleb Benjamin) finishing the game with a big touchdown or 17 (Nick Kreuzer) on the jet.

“Whoever it is going to be we’ll take it, we aren’t selfish.”

Petrosky led the way for the Comets, going over 100 yards with 129, and paced the Crestwood offense for most of the game.

“You really just need to look for holes and the offensive line does a great job making them,” Petrosky said. “When the defense is so concerned with a guy like Hawley, it makes my job easier.”

Hawley had a solid game on the ground, grinding his way to 86 yards and two touchdowns.

The Crestwood defense also dominated, holding Dallas to just 123 yards of total offense and only five first downs.

The lone bright spot for Dallas was wide receiver Ben Fife, who hauled in passes of 39 and 49 yards which led to both of the Mountaineers’ touchdowns.

“We’ve been talking about that kid all week,” Arcangeli said. “You can talk about him all you want, but players make plays and he’s a good player.

“We made an adjustment halfway through the third quarter and got a bigger corner on him and played over the top.”

Crestwood advanced to the PIAA Class 4 state playoffs and will host District 4 champion Jersey Shore (8-0). Jersey Shore won the D4-4A title with a 54-0 victory over Shamokin.

“They’re a pretty good football team. Well we’re a pretty good football team too,” Arcangeli said. “We are going to welcome them to Mountain Top and we are going to give them the best shot that we can.”

District 2 Class 4A Championship

Crestwood 34, Dallas 14

Dallas`0`7`7`0 — 14

Crestwood`0`14`7`13 — 34

Second quarter

CRE — Jimmy Hawley 2 run (Ethan Shudak kick), 11:56

CRE — Hawley 2 run (Shudak kick), 4:48

DAL — Ben Fife 39 pass from R.J. Wren (Jace Chopyak), 2:50

Third quarter

CRE — Nick Kreuzer 39 run (Shudak kick), 5:12

DAL — Rocco Ormando 8 run (Chopyak kick), 4:19

Fourth quarter

CRE — Kaleb Benjamin 5 run (Kick failed), 10:32

CRE — Ryan Petrosky 8 run (Shudak kick), 4:26

Team statistics`DAL`CRE

First downs`5`16

Rushes-yards`17-11`49-267

Passing yards`112`84

Total yards`123`351

Passing`8-17-0`5-11-0

Sacked-yards lost`4-27`0-0

Punts-avg.`5-31.8`2-33

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`5-35`8-90

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DAL, Rocco Ormando 11-30, R.J. Wren 6-(minus-19). CRE, Ryan Petrosky 21-129, Jimmy Hawley 24-86, Nick Kreuzer 2-44, Kaleb Benjamin 2-8.

PASSING — DAL, R.J. Wren 8-17-0-112. CRE, Ryan Petrosky 5-11-1-84.

RECEIVING — DAL, Ben Fife 3-97, Nikolus Gashi 3-8, Gavin Sypniewski 2-7. CRE, Logan Arnold 2-33, Noah Schultz 15, Paul Feisel 1-5.

INTERCEPTIONS — DAL, Ben Fife 1-0.

MISSED FGs — None.