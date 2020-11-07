🔊 Listen to this

Maryland fans came ready to party last year against Penn State, but the Terrapins lost that game 59-0, prompting the paper bags to come out before it was over.

The scoring numbers alone are overwhelming.

Penn State has scored 232 points against Maryland during the Nittany Lions’ current five-game winning streak over the Terrapins. Maryland has not scored a touchdown against the Lions since the second quarter of the 2016 game, a drought of 14 quarters.

In the last three games alone, Penn State has outscored Maryland 163-6.

If there were any opponent that might be able to get the Lions back on track after an 0-2 start, it could be their neighbors to the south.

This season, even Maryland is above Penn State in the standings heading into Saturday’s game at Beaver Stadium. The Terps were crushed 45-3 in their opener against Northwestern before posting a huge rally against Minnesota last week to pull off a 45-44 upset in overtime.

If nothing else, it looks to be an opportunity for the Lions’ offense — which has been mediocre at the start of games before springing to life after halftime — to develop a rhythm, particularly in the run game.

Penn State would be pleased to come up with any kind of win, even if it doesn’t resemble last season’s 59-0 demolition of the Terps in College Park.

The Lions have already lost their chance at reaching the College Football Playoff, but they are still keeping their expectations for the program set high.

“I know there’s frustration this year, I get it,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “Trust me, there’s nobody more frustrated than the players in our locker room and our staff, but that’s been an approach that’s served us well and we’ll continue to invest in it.”

THREE AND OUT

Staying invested

The Lions have been careful to guard against any urge to let up now that they are out of the national race.

“All offseason, that’s what you work for,” said defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, a Maryland native. “That’s what all those summer workouts and winter workouts are for. You want to accomplish those goals. But in life, you’re going to face adversity. This isn’t the last time any of us is going to face adversity in our lives.

“When it does happen, you have two options. You can stop what you’re doing and you can let it affect you, or you can use it as motivation and learn from it and continue to get better. That’s kind of where we are right now.

“Yeah, we’re 0-2, but we’re not going to let it impact the rest of the season. Like coach says, we’re going to go 1-0 this week. That’s all we can do.”

Young guns

Penn State is listing two true freshmen as starters at wide receiver this week in Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, though only Washington has actually opened the game on the field.

Depending on their availability, Maryland products Daniel George and Cam Sullivan-Brown could get more reps this week. So far, though, it’s been the rookies who have seen the most snaps along with leading target Jahan Dotson.

“We believe in playing the best players,” Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said. “Parker’s earned where he’s at on the depth chart and the snaps he’s getting in the game. He’s earned that through a lot of hard work and just consistent performance.

“… I think Dre’s ceiling is extremely high. He demonstrates the ability to be very explosive. He has some size and speed to him and he catches the ball pretty well. The biggest thing we’ve seen from him is his competitiveness.”

Dotson, who has established himself as the leader of the group, particularly after his three-touchdown performance against Ohio State, has been impressed with both freshmen.

“As soon as Dre came into camp, he was making plays,” Dotson said. “We have some of the best corners in the nation on our team and he was going against them every day and making plays. As soon as I saw that, I knew he was going to be a huge factor for us.

“Parker kind of reminds me of me a little bit. He doesn’t say much, but he acts like he’s been there before. He’s really calm about things. He takes on pressure situations like a vet. I just knew he was going to be a good player.”

The next Tagovailoa

On the other side, Maryland got a big spark in last week’s win from new starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

That would be the brother of top-10 draft pick and new Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Taulia Tagovailoa transferred from Alabama after his brother left early for the NFL. The family previously had a relationship with Maryland coach Mike Locksley, who was previously on staff with the Crimson Tide.

Against Minnesota last week, Tagovailoa finished with five total touchdowns — three passing, two rushing — to help polish off a 17-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

“We got a hot quarterback coming in here now. Whenever you got a hot quarterback you got a chance,” said Franklin, whose team was torched by future NFLer Justin Fields last week.