STATE COLLEGE — There weren’t enough fans for there to be boos. Just mostly empty stands — a giant metal mausoleum for Penn State to stare at and wonder how things could go so wrong.

James Franklin took over a program crushed by scandal and sanctions in 2014. But even those handicapped early squads didn’t turn in a performance quite like this.

Injuries? Micah Parsons’ early exit? The coronavirus’ havoc on the country and the sport? None of them explain the Nittany Lions’ 35-19 loss to Maryland, the one Big Ten program Penn State had bullied like no other.

For perhaps the first time in Franklin’s seven seasons as head coach, the Lions looked to be emotionally gone for an entire game. And considering the opponent, it may have been the program’s worst performance in his tenure — Penn State entered the game as four-score favorite.

For his part, Franklin said he didn’t see such a letdown coming after how his team practiced during the week.

“I can understand after watching the game why you would ask” if the team was ready to play, Franklin said. “But during the week, I felt like we did the things necessary to come out and play well. It wasn’t perfect, but we had issues in the past we were able to overcome.

“Based on what you watched today, I could understand why you would say that. But during the week, typically you can tell that. There weren’t signs of that.”

While Franklin kept his cool during his post-game press conference, players in interviews spoke of problems in the locker room as the season has so quickly slipped away from them.

“Players have to hold each other accountable,” star tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “That’s not happening right now.”

“We’re not as one right now. We’re not a unit right now,” said junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson, the Lions’ best player through three games. “… There are distractions that we shouldn’t be focused on right now. We’ve got to be focused on getting in the win column, nothing else.

“We’re not a good football team right now.”

Franklin said the the Lions “weren’t competitive early on in the game,” and that was an understatement.

The Terrapins hadn’t scored a single touchdown against the Lions since 2016. They had been outscored 163-6 in the previous three meetings. And they led 21-0 to open Saturday’s game and 28-7 at halftime in a most dramatic role reversal that has Penn State at 0-3 to open a season for the first time since 2001.

Both sides of the ball struggled badly.

The offense’s stagnation seemed to be more glaring considering that Maryland had surrendered nearly 90 points and 600 rushing yards in the first two games. The Lions barely tried to establish a run game and were soon passing on most every snap after falling behind by 21.

But coordinator Brent Pry’s defense also turned in arguably its worst half under his watch to create that hole. The Lions were burned badly on third down, allowing touchdown passes of 42, 62 and 34 yards. Things had nowhere to go but up from there — the Lions defense didn’t allow a point after halftime, the Terps’ only points coming on a scoop-and-score from a fumble by quarterback Sean Clifford on the opening drive of the second half.

Dating back to last season’s win in the Cotton Bowl, it was the fourth straight game where Penn State allowed 30 or more points. That had never happened before in program history.

Penn State had only a brief moment of momentum thanks to Dotson. Down 21-0, Dotson hauled in a 16-yard catch on third-and-14 in his own territory. Then he capped off the drive with another highlight-reel touchdown, going airborne against tight coverage to haul in his fifth touchdown in three games.

It didn’t last. The Lions’ two-minute offense failed at the end of the half, and the Terps actually had time to score again to go up three touchdowns at the break.

There was hope that Clifford would take a step forward under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, but the junior had another tough outing, asked to throw a school record 57 times and completing just 27 of them.

He finished with 340 yards and three touchdowns, but two of the scores — as well as two interceptions — came late with the game well out of reach. At one point, Clifford had completed just 10-of-30 passes.

And with no running game to worry about, the Terps were able to tee off on Clifford, sacking him seven times.

“Mentally, I’m pissed,” Clifford said. “That’s probably the only way I can describe it. We’re an 0-3 football team. I’ve never been on an 0-3 football team.

“Something isn’t right right now. We have to correct it.”

In a normal season, it would be fair to ask if Penn State had taken the Terps too lightly, given their recent history. But these Lions were already 0-2 and reeling.

No, the truth was much more troubling. They were outplayed and outworked.

“I don’t think we’ve underestimated anybody,” Franklin said. “When you haven’t been successful the first couple of games, it’s hard to underestimate anyone. That’s not how we’ve approached things. It’s the same approach we’ve had for six years.

“In years past, we’ve found different ways to win. We need to get it fixed, and fixed fast.”