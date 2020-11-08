🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Berwick spent the morning imagining what it might be like to hoist a district championship trophy in the air. Over pancakes and sausages — staples of any team breakfast — the girls emphasized how much they needed to avenge last year’s heartbreaking loss.

Even after mulling over last year’s heartbreaker for exactly 370 days, even after netting the golden goal, even after getting piled on at the Dallas 10-yard line, Emma Colone needed to feel the medal around her neck for it to all seem real.

Colone authored the game-winning goal to lift Berwick to a 2-1 overtime victory over Dallas Saturday in the District 2 Class 3A girls soccer championship. The Bulldogs capture their first district title since 2012.

“And for it to happen, it still feels like a dream,” said Colone.

Her golden goal was served on a platter via a 92nd minute laser-sharp cross by Morgan Lisnock. Playing down the left sideline, Lisnock delivered a cross that landed in open territory on the far-center side.

“It was so fast,” Lisnock said. “My coach kept telling us, we’re going wide and back in. I had my opportunity wide. It was the fastest ball ever. It was a split-second decision, and I crossed it in.

“It ended up being beautiful.”

Her cross skated right past Berwick forward Kayla Fernandez. With the Mountaineers defenders focused on the perennial scoring threat, it allowed an uncovered Colone to one-time it into the net.

“Honestly, I think they were so focused on Kayla, which happens every game, that they forgot about Emma,” Berwick coach Paul DiPippa said. “And she was there to just finish it.”

DiPippa repeated Lisnock’s refrain: “It was beautiful.”

Berwick advances to face District 4 champion Selinsgrove on Saturday, Nov. 14 in the PIAA first round.

The Bulldogs went on top in the 21st minute with a double-assisted goal off a set piece. On a handball-forced indirect kick, Rachel Whitenight sent a ball from 56 yards out. Fernandez headed the ball forward 10 yards that enabled a Sarina Definis finish.

Ten minutes later, Dallas responded with its own goal off of a handball. Olivia Maniskas’ shot hit the crossbar and landed past the goal line for a 1-1 equalizer.

A year ago, Berwick lost a similar overtime game in the flukiest of ways — a mishandle by the Bulldogs keeper. Both teams bowed out in the PIAA playoffs.

Berwick’s goalkeeper Emily Ouimet made seven saves to keep the Mountaineers at bay. In the 59th minute, Ouimet charged an Emily Viglone breakaway for a close-ranged stop.

“We were in the same position last year, same game overtime,” DiPippa said. “It went the other way today. That was our goal from that day on to be back in this position. We weren’t going to let it happen again. We were determined not to let it happen again.

Dallas’ first three shots found the crossbar.

H.S. GIRLS SOCCER

District 2 Class 3A Championship

Berwick 2, Dallas 1 (OT)

Berwick`1`0`1`—`2

Dallas`1`0`0`—`1

First half — 1. BER Sarina DeFinnis (Kayla Fernandez, Rachel Whitenight), 21st minute; 2. DAL Olivia Maniskas (PK), 31st. Second half —No scoring. Overtime —3. BER Emma Colone (Morgan Lisnock), 92nd.

Shots — BER 11; DAL 10. Saves — BER 7 (Emily Ouimet); DAL 3 (Morgan Solano). Corner kicks — BER 5; DAL 8.