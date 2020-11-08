🔊 Listen to this

Chris Hine and Madelyn Keating kept getting better – all the way to the finish line of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships.

Hine, the Holy Redeemer senior who was finishing his career, and Keating, the Wyoming Area sophomore who had never before competed in the sport, wrapped up a trying season for all fall athletes by capturing state medals with their performances Saturday in the state meet on the Parkview Course in Hershey.

Both shined during a state meet, which both featured less competitors and took longer to conduct as runners went out in staggered starts in each of six races as a way to make the event more viable in a year of maneuvering within the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hine earned his second straight state medal, moving up from 23rd a year ago, with a fifth-place finish in Class 2A boys that was the best by a Wyoming Valley Conference runner. He finished the 3.1-mile course in 16:54.

Keating placed 14th in Class 2A girls, with a time of 20:35. In her second trip around the course where she ran in her third meet ever, during this year’s PIAA Foundation Meet, which served as a trial run for conducting the state championships, Keating finished 87 seconds faster.

It was the latest reminder of the rapid ascension by a multi-sport athlete, who still thinks she may be more of a sprinter than a distance runner. Keating needed just 11 days to run the Wyoming County Fairgrounds Course 50 seconds faster to go from placing third in the Wyoming Valley Conference Championships to first in District 2 Class 2A.

Keating was encouraged to see how she might do on the cross country course when, last fall, as a freshman soccer player, she often ran with Olivia Kwiatkowski and Amelia Golden. This fall, Keating joined Kwiatkowski and Golden in being part of both the soccer and cross country teams at Wyoming Area during the same season.

A year ago, Hine was already winning both the WVC Meet and District 2 titles. He repeated both this year on the way to another state medal.

The only District 2 boy to finish higher than Hine was Kevin Jumper from Holy Cross, who matched Hine’s time but used it to place second in Class 2A.

The Holy Redeemer girls were the only WVC team to win a District 2 title and make it to Hershey this year. They finished 10th of 11 teams in Class 2A.

The best performance by District 2 teams came in Class A where the Holy Cross boys and Montrose girls each finished fifth.

Three other WVC individuals placed in the top 50 in races that all included more than 100 entries.

Michael Branley was Wyoming Area was 40thin Class 2A boys, Molly DeMarzo from Crestwood was 45th in Class 3A girls and Tavian McKenna from Wyoming Valley West was 47th in Class 3A boys.

PIAA CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

(3.1-mile Hershey Parkview Course)

CLASS A GIRLS

WVC Entries

None.

Team race: Penns Valley over Mohawk, 37-63. District 2 team: Montrose, 5th of 10, 127. Individual winner:Carmen Medvit, Shenango, 20:16. Top District 2 finisher: Carissa Flynn, Mountain View, 4th, 20:30. Total finishers: 125.

CLASS A BOYS

WVC Entries

None.

Team race: Jenkintown over Penns Valley, 44-84. District 2 team: Holy Cross, 5th of 11, 134 points. Individual winner: Colton Sands, Penns Valley, 16:42. Top District 2 finisher: Kevin Jumper, Holy Cross, 2nd, 16:54. Total finishers: 135.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

WVC Team Finish

Holy Redeemer, 10th of 11, 180 points

WVC Individual Finishers

Madelyn Keating, Wyoming Area, 14th, 20:35

Lexie Marcinkowski, Holy Redeemer, 62nd, 22:22

Grace Holmes, Holy Redeemer, 63rd, 22:25

Aubriana Marranca, Wyoming Area, 75th, 22:50

Emily Lehman, Holy Redeemer, 81st, 23:06

Anna Capaci, Holy Redeemer, 96th, 24:04

Frankie Basalyga, Holy Redeemer, 99th, 24:25

Chelsea Flaherty, Holy Redeemer, 103rd, 25:00

Diane Tran-Tang, Holy Redeemer, 106th, 25:06

Team race: Warrior Run over Central Cambira, 40-77. Individual winner: Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 18:56. Top District 2 finisher: Keating. Total finishers: 122.

CLASS 2A BOYS

WVC Individual Finishers

Chris Hine, Holy Redeemer, 5th, 16:54

Michael Branley, Wyoming Area, 40th, 17:54

Nick Hockenbury, Lake-Lehman, 71st, 18:28

Team race: Lewisburg over Central Cambria, 57-71. District 2 Team: Mid Valley, 7th of 11, 170 points. Individual winner: Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood, 16:12. Top District 2 finisher: Hine. Total finishers:133.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

WVC Individuals Finishers

Molly DeMarzo, Crestwood, 45th, 20:54

Maggie Kozich, Crestwood, 77th, 22:11

Jillian Wolk, Hazleton Area, 87th, 23:16

Team race: North Allegheny over State College, 59-73. District 2 Team: Abington Heights, 6th of 7, 146 points. Individual winner: Mia Cochran, Moon Area, 18:28. Top District 2 finisher: DeMarzo. Total finishers: 104.

CLASS 3A BOYS

WVC Individual Finishers

Tavian McKenna, Wyoming Valley West, 47th, 17:26

Nicholas Hebel, Hazleton Area, 102nd, 19:18

Team race: North Allegheny over La Salle College High, 49-76. District 2 team: Abington Heights, 8th of 9, 230 points. Individual winner: Brady Bigger, State College, 16:07. Top District 2 finisher: Caleb Kenyon, North Pocono, 32nd, 17:09. Total finishers: 115.

