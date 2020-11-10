🔊 Listen to this

It’s the last thing Pat Freiermuth envisioned when he decided to play out his junior season. But now that Penn State is 0-3, the All-America tight end isn’t rethinking his decision.

A handful of draft-eligible prospects across the country have elected to opt out of playing mid-season with their teams struggling and COVID-19 cases hitting record numbers nationally.

Freiermuth said Tuesday he won’t be one of them.

“I haven’t even thought that,” Freiermuth said. “It hasn’t crossed my mind to opt out after our slow start.”

It would be hard to blame him if it had.

Freiermuth was considered a potential first-round pick last fall after just two seasons with the Nittany Lions — because he played an extra year of high school ball, he could have declared for this past draft.

But he and his family greatly enjoyed the college experience, and he announced he would stay for his junior season immediately after the 2019 regular season ended.

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t initially change his thinking, even as others, like teammate Micah Parsons, opted to sit out the season and focus on the draft because of health concerns.

About the only thing that did give him pause was the initial cancellation of the Big Ten’s fall season — playing in the spring semester may not have interested him. But when the conference reversed its decision and planned to start back up in October, Freiermuth quickly appeared on TV with coach James Franklin and said he’d be playing.

Penn State’s miserable start to the truncated season hasn’t changed that.

“That’s not my personality to just walk away when we’re down and the program’s down,” said Freiermuth, who is one of the team’s captains. “I’m going to get up and fight back and try to get us our first win this season and do anything I can to make this program go to the next step.”

Franklin said that kind of mentality is critical to the Lions pulling out of their downward spiral.

“I hate to say this, but you learn a lot more about yourself during adversity,” Franklin said. “You learn a lot more about your team during adversity.”

“To me we’re going to go out and have a great practice today, and I’m going to lead with love. And that’s how we’re going to get it fixed, because that’s how we built it in the first place.”

Freiermuth’s return was initially a triumphant one. On Penn State’s first drive of the season, the Lions went methodically down the field against a now top-10 Indiana team and outschemed the Hoosiers on fourth-and-goal, going play-action and hitting the tight end wide open in the middle of the end zone.

The touchdown gave Freiermuth sole possession of the school record for career touchdowns by a tight end. He turned to the camera behind the end zone and barked, “I’m back!”

Three weeks later, the Lions are stunningly one of three teams still winless in the Big Ten. They will face one of them — Nebraska — on Saturday in Lincoln.

In his seven seasons at the helm of the Lions, Franklin’s teams have been fairly resilient. This is the second losing streak of more than two games during his tenure, with the Lions losing four straight to end the 2015 season.

But Saturday’s 35-19 loss to Maryland may have been the first time that one of his teams looked emotionally out of things from the opening kickoff, quickly falling behind 21-0.

“It’s all of it, it’s not one thing,” Franklin said. “The fine line for me as a head coach is I never want to be a guy who comes up here and feels like I’m making excuses. … It’s complicated and it’s layered.”

One area that Franklin did address in detail was a personal one.

Franklin said that improvement for the team starts with him, and that includes how he has coped with being away from his family this season.

While Franklin has been in State College, his wife and two daughters have been living in Florida to protect the health of his youngest, Addison, who has sickle cell disease. The disorder affects the immune system and puts her at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

Since June, Franklin has only seen his family in person for a brief stretch in August after the Big Ten first canceled the fall schedule.

“One of the things I have not done a great job of handling personally, that I have to be honest with myself and honest with the team about, is I have not done a great job of managing my family being gone,” Franklin said. “I have not. They’re my fuel. I go home, they’re able to pour into me, and I’ve not done a great job of that.

“At the end of the day, I have to. I have to manage those things.”