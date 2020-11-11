🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood’s Collin Bogdon heads the ball away from Selinsgrove’s Josh Pontius in the first half Tuesday.

Crestwood’s Collin Bogdon moves the ball toward the goal in the first half of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 3A state first-round game against Selinsgrove.

WRIGHT TWP. — That invisible barrier buckled Tuesday night. It swayed. It tilted.

Yet, Crestwood once again couldn’t knock it over.

For the fourth consecutive season, the District 2 champion Comets were eliminated in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer tournament. This time, it was a little more heartbreaking as it came on their home field and in overtime.

Kyle Ruhl’s goal 1:41 into the extra period sent Selinsgrove to a 4-3 win and Crestwood to another early exit at states.

Crestwood (13-1-2) lost to District 4 champion Selinsgrove (17-2) for the second consecutive year. The Comets fell to D4 champion Athens before that and had their season end in 2017 at the hands of D3 third seed Hershey.

“Every time it comes down to details,” Crestwood coach David McFarland said. “The higher level you go, the more the games are played on small details.”

Selinsgrove’s Owen Magee started the game-winning play by popping a pass from 25 yards away into the penalty area. Ruhl cut around a defender and then resisted the urge to blast a shot and chipped it over the head of Crestwood keeper Cole Kranson, who came out to cut down the angle.

“I really wanted to just power it through,” Ruhl said, “but I knew he was standing right in front of me and there was no way. I had to put a little chip on it.”

Crestwood led just once, 1-0, when Nico Schwartz scored off an assist by Nick Ruggeri 4:40 into the game. But while Crestwood had the better of the play early on, Selinsgrove was able to tie and take the lead.

Yet, the Comets battled back from the 2-1 halftime deficit and a 3-2 hole late in regulation.

Schwartz scored again about 17 minutes into the second half to tie the score 2-2. The score came about 12 minutes after Selinsgrove had a shot hit off the crossbar.

Selinsgrove, though, came right back less than four minutes later to regain the lead 3-2.

Magee was tripped in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty kick. Magee hit a sharp grounder to the right post that Kranson deflected with a sliding save. However, only Magee and a teammate reacted to the miss, giving him a chance at redemption. He knocked the carom inside the left post before Kranson had an opportunity to get in position.

But again, Crestwood rallied to force overtime. With 12:29 left, Crestwood’s Mike Zaleski hit a header off a direct kick off the base of the left post. Trey Zabroski was there to get the ricochet and clip the ball in with the outside of his right foot.

Crestwood had allowed six goals all season, while Selinsgrove hadn’t allowed three goals since a season-opening win against Midd-West. Both teams deviated from their normal controlled passing styles Tuesday night, causing the game to be more wide open that expected.

“We anticipated more of a ball-possession situation from our team and their team from what we know of them,” Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said. “But it wasn’t that. It was very quick, very fast-paced. It seemed we were trying to quick counter and they were quick countering.”

Selinsgrove will play District 3 champion Northern York in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

PIAA Class 3A first round

Selinsgrove 4, Crestwood 3 (OT)

Selinsgrove`2`1`1 — 4

Crestwood`1`2`0 — 3

First Half: 1. Cre, Nico Schwartz (Nick Ruggeri), 5th minute; 2. Sel, Noah Derr (Nick Ritter), 18th; 3. Sel, Kyle Ruhl, 21st; Second Half: 4. Cre, Nico Schwartz, 57th; 5. Sel, Owen Magee, 61st; 6. Cre, Trey Zabroski (Mike Zaleski), 68th; Overtime: 7. Sel, Ruhl (Magee), 82nd.

Shots: Cre 10, Sel 11. Saves: Cre 8 (Cole Kranson); Sel 7 (Cole Catherman). Corners: Cre 9, Sel 5.