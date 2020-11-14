🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood quarterback Noah Schultz carries the ball 20 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of Friday night’s PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal game against Jersey Shore.

Crestwood running back Kaleb Benjamin picks up tough yardage as Jersey Shore defenders Quincey Myers (25), Hayden Packer (44) and Lee Springman (52) try to make the stop in the second quarter of Friday night’s PIAA Clas 4A quarterfinal game.

Crestwood’s Nick Kreuzer tries to get past Jersey Shore defenders in the first quarter of Friday night’s PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal game.

Crestwood’s Brenden DeMarzo tries to slow down Jersey Shore running back Cam Allison by wraping up his legs in the first quarter of Friday night’s PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinal game.

WRIGHT TWP. — Moving the ball wasn’t an issue for Crestwood on Friday night. Coming up empty was.

Crestwood moved to the Jersey Shore 9-yard line and 4-yard line in the third quarter. And then to the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter.

The result was no points, something that doomed the Comets as Jersey Shore hung on for a 26-14 victory in a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal game Friday night.

The loss was the first of the season for District 2 champion Crestwood, which finished 8-1. District 4 champion Jersey Shore (9-0) moved to the semifinals and will face District 3 champion Lampeter-Strasburg, a 20-3 winner over ELCO.

“I said it earlier in the week. We have to finish drives,” Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli said. “Give them all the credit. They held us out. They made us earn every inch. … But you have to come away with points.”

Crestwood trailed 12-7 at halftime, doing an admirable job defensively against Jersey Shore’s no-huddle offense. The Bulldogs’ first touchdown came on a 13-play drive to start the game that ate up less than four minutes.

The other touchdown came after a bad snap resulted in a fumble, setting up a quick three-play, 43-yard drive.

In between, Jersey Shore’s other three possessions resulted in two punts and a fumble recovery by Crestwood defensive end Ryan Harding.

“We knew this wouldn’t be an easy game. That’s what we said at halftime,” said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish, who is familiar with the Wyoming Valley Conference from his time as Williamsport’s coach. “We said if we keep pounding the rock, we’ll make our plays.”

Crestwood started the third quarter by moving to the Jersey Shore 9-yard line, thanks in part by a 39-yard run by quarterback Noah Schultz. The sophomore started in place of senior Ryan Petrosky, who missed the game with an injury.

But once at the 9, Crestwood fumbled away the ball. Jersey Shore took advantage and later scored on a 42-yard catch-and-run by Owen Anderson to give the Bulldogs a 19-7 lead at the 7:02 mark. It was the longest play from scrimmage by either team.

The Comets then drove to the Jersey Shore 4, with Schultz connecting on a 20-yard pass to Marcus Vieney on a fourth-and-10 from the 31. A fourth-down pass into the end zone landed incomplete.

“You go back and do you kick a field goal, do you go for it in these games,” Arcangeli said. “You got to try to get points because against a team like that, threes aren’t going to cut it.”

Crestwood finally cut into the deficit as Schultz scrambled 18 yards for a score, moving the Comets within 19-14 with 9:53 left in the fourth quarter.

But after stopping Jersey Shore on downs at the Comets 16, an interception by Kooper Peacock put the Bulldogs’ offense back on the field at nearly the same spot.

Cam Allison scored two plays later on a 10-yard run, giving Jersey Shore a 26-14 lead with 3:14 to play.

Crestwood’s final possession ended with Peacock intercepting a pass in the end zone with 28 seconds left. The Comets got to the Jersey Shore 1-yard line on a 38-yard screen pass from Schultz to running back Jimmy Hawley.

Schultz also hit on 12-yard passes to Brenden DeMarzo and Paul Feisel on the drive. He finished 8 of 16 for 150 and led all rushers with 136 yards on 22 carries.

“You don’t get here by grab-bagging,” Arcangeli said. “We get here with the system we believe in. Noah did a tremendous job doing all he could willing his team to a victory.”

PIAA Class 4A Quarterfinals

Jersey Shore 26, Crestwood 14

Jersey Shore`6`6`7`7 — 26

Crestwood`0`7`0`7 — 14

First quarter

JS — Hayden Packer 2 run (kick failed), 8:22

Second quarter

CRE — Noah Schultz 20 run (Ethan Shudak), 8:01

JS — Owen Anderson 39 run (pass failed), 5:19

Third quarter

JS — Anderson 42 pass from Branden Wheary (Cam Allison kick), 7:02

Fourth quarter

CRE — Schultz 18 run (Shudak kick), 9:53

JS — Allison 10 run (Allison kick), 3:14

Team statistics`JS`CRE

First downs`14`17

Rushes-yards`33-144`44-178

Passing yards`161`150

Total yards`305`328

Passing`11-19-0`8-16-2

Sacked-yards lost`1-6`3-19

Punts-avg.`3-30.3`3-33.7

Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-2

Penalties-yards`4-44`5-17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Jersey Shore, Packer 7-40, Allison 19-68, Wheary 3-1, Anderson 2-37, Brady Jordan 1-(minus-1), team 1-(minus-1). Crestwood, Jimmy Hawley 12-16, Schultz 22-136, Kaleb Benjamin 9-44.

PASSING — Jersey Shore, Wheary 11-19-0-161. Crestwood, Schultz 8-16-2-150.

RECEIVING — Jersey Shore, Cayden Hess 7-77, Anderson 8-84. Crestwood, Alex Romanoski 1-1, Brenden DeMarzo 3-28, Marcus Vieney 1-20, Nick Kreuzer 1-1, Paul Feisel 1-12, Hawley 1-38.

INTERCEPTIONS — Jersey Shore, Kooper Peacock 2-25.

MISSED FGs — none.