TUNKHANNOCK — Honesdale and Tunkhannock played role reversal for most of Friday night’s non-league football season finale.

Honesdale, the running team, struck for the big plays while Tunkhannock, the passing team, steadily moved the chains.

It was not until they appeared ready to be a running team the rest of the way that the Tigers produced their longest offensive play of the night to finally put away the visiting Hornets.

Shane Wood turned his only reception of the season into a 68-yard touchdown pass with 2:47 remaining to help Tunkhannock secure the 41-20 victory.

“It was just a tight end pop for a first down, and he wasn’t going to be denied,” Tunkhannock coach Mike Marabell said.

The Tigers managed a feel-good ending to the 4-5 season.

After Wood, a senior, gave the Tigers a 34-20 lead, they stopped the Hornets and got the ball back quickly.

Brian Christ, a senior whose entire career was plagued by injuries, completed his first 100-yard rushing game with his first touchdown, breaking a 37-yarder.

“Picture perfect if you’re a coach,” Marabell said. “The kids that fight for you get a little piece of the pie at the end of the year.”

Honesdale was within 28-20 and threatening to force overtime when it reached the Tunkhannock 4 midway through the fourth quarter.

Jack Chilson, who also passed for 247 yards and a touchdown while running for 46 yards and another score, made the team’s biggest defensive play.

Chilson read a sweep, moved into the Honesdale backfield and threw the fourth-down play for a 5-yard loss.

The Tigers ran six straight times while moving out to the 32 where they had second-and-9 coming out of a Honesdale timeout.

Chilson hit Wood with a quick pass near the first-down marker and Wood took the first hit, spinning out of it and maintaining his balance before turning upfield and breaking away from other tacklers for the touchdown.

“Coach came to me and said we’re going to run a special play because the corner that was on me wasn’t paying too much attention to me,” Wood said. “I broke a few tackles and got there.”

Wood made sure the Hornets were done. He batted a first-down pass into the air and nearly picked it off while reaching over an offensive lineman, then rushed the passer into an incompletion and assisted Jeff Meader on a third-down tackle for a loss.

Tunkhannock churned out 23 first downs while balancing its 586-yard attack with 296 on the ground and 290 through the air.

Honesdale countered with Jacob Orrick providing an 84-yard run for the first touchdown, a 71-yard kickoff return for the tying score in the closing seconds of the first half and another run that covered 52 yards.

Marabell said many of Tunkhannock’s biggest obstacles were “self-inflicted.” The Tigers had 100 yards in penalties, including two that wiped out apparent touchdowns.

Orrick’s touchdown return — after Tunkhannock had moved in front by scoring touchdowns 54 seconds apart late in the first half — came when the Tigers kicked the ball to one side while the coverage team was expecting it to go the other.

Until Wood and Christ broke loose late, Tunkhannock’s biggest spark had come on Ben Chilson’s interception in the last minute of the half, followed by Jhamal Zacharias throwing 43 yards to Nathan Lord on a double pass for a touchdown on the next play.

The Tigers then held the Hornets scoreless in the second half, giving them a chance to put the game away late.

“We have a lot of seniors that helped this program in the last three years,” Marabell said. “It was nice to send them out the way they deserve to be.”

Tunkhannock 41, Honesdale 20

Honesdale`6`14`0`0 — 20

Tunkhannock`6`14`8`13 — 41

First quarter

HON – Jacob Orrick 84 run (kick failed), 6:54

TUNK – Ty Konen 4 run (kick failed), 4:29

Second quarter

HON – Connor Schmitt 3 run (Brady Hanson kick), 9:26

TUNK – Jack Chilson 1 run (Shane Wood pass from JChilson), 1:31

TUNK – Nathan Lord 43 pass from Jhamal Zacharias (kick failed), 0:37

HON – Orrick 71 kickoff return (Hanson kick), 0:21

Third quarter

TUNK – Konen 4 run (Wood pass from JChilson), 2:32

Fourth quarter

TUNK – Wood 68 pass from JChilson (pass failed), 2:47

TUNK – Brian Christ 37 run (Gavin Montross kick), 1:33

Team statistics`HON`TUNK

First downs`11`23

Rushes-yards`44-236`38-296

Passing yards`61`290

Total yards`299`586

Passing`6-14-1`15-27-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-31.5`2-26.5

Fumbles-lost`2-2`1-1

Penalties-yards`4-25`9-100

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HON, Orrick 17-181, Schmitt 24-44, Trevor Reed 2-11, Peter West 2-11. TUNK, Christ 7-116, Konen 18-112, JChilson 6-46, Michael Sickler 4-25.

PASSING — HON, West 6-14-1-63. TUNK, JChilson 14-26-1-247, Zacharias 1-1-0-43.

RECEIVING – HON, Kage Southerton 5-61. TUNK, Lord 5-96, Zacharias 3-62, Sickler 3-47, Konen 2-5, Wood 1-68, Ben Chilson 1-12.

INTERCEPTIONS — HON, Johnny Kaufman 1-35. TUNK, BChilson 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.