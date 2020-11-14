🔊 Listen to this

It has been nearly eight months since area colleges have played a sporting event with the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out most of the spring season and all of fall season.

Whether or not athletes will be able to compete in winter sports remains to be seen.

The start of the winter season has already been delayed with the MAC postponing all sports until January 2021 back in July.

But with high school and Division I college programs having seasons, there was some optimism for playing winter sports.

“I think the success that high schools have had was encouraging,” Wilkes men’s ice hockey coach Tyler Hynes said. “It doesn’t matter the age, the level or anything like that. If high school sports are going, then I definitely think it’s a good sign.”

Questions remain, however.

“We see how things are going across the college hockey landscape, and it doesn’t look promising,” Hynes said. “But we will continue to do everything we can to prepare for a season because that is all we can do. Control what we can control and make the most of the hand we are dealt.

“Our athletic director, Addy Malatesta, has worked tirelessly to make sure we’re doing everything we can to give our student athletes the best chance to compete this season.”

There is some good news for college hockey. Division I Long Island University announced its 2020-2021 schedule and other big name schools have already started playing.

On the other hand, LIU has already postponed a game with Army, and King’s has sent its students home for the semester due to COVID-19.

Hockey also comes with a set of issues particular to the sport.

King’s and Wilkes complete in the UCHC in hockey – a league that includes schools from the Empire 8, a conference mostly based out of New York.

In addition, four of the Division III New England conferences have opted out of playing winter sports, including the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference.

“I definitely think it is going to take creativity, and it is something that we have had a lot of time to talk about as coaches to propose ideas that can eliminate some of those hurdles,” Hynes said. “We have teams across three different states, and I know that isn’t the case with some of the other leagues. I think that it is definitely a hurdle for us but there are also some bigger hurdles.

“If we can get through those, then some other things will fall into line.”

There haven’t been any announcements from the MAC about winter sports since the decision to delay them and the UCHC also has not made any announcements on the upcoming season yet.

“At the end of the day, health and safety are extremely important,” Hynes said. “If we can do it safely, and we have done it safely to this point, then I’d like to play. That said, I’m realistic and proud of our young men for how they handled this semester. I think it only brought them closer.”