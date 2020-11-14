🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK — Even in the final seconds Saturday afternoon, Berwick fought to score that elusive goal.

The Dawgs came oh so close.

Kayla Fernandez was able to beat a Selinsgrove defender to the ball at the 18-yard line with a few seconds left. She ripped a shot that struck off the left shoulder of keeper Alivia Ravy. The ball bounced once and right back into Ravy’s hands as Fernandez and Morgan Lisnock converged.

Game over. Season over. Selinsgrove hung on for a 1-0 victory in a PIAA Class 3A girls soccer quarterfinal game at Crispin Field.

District 2 champion Berwick ended its season at 14-4-1. District 4 champion Selinsgrove (13-5-3) will play District 1 champ Villa Joseph Marie in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The loss completed a rough week for the Wyoming Valley Conference soccer as all four of its teams were eliminated from state contention. The teams which played Selinsgrove suffered the most painful losses. The Selinsgrove boys knocked off Crestwood 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.

“We outshot them,” Berwick coach Paul DiPippa said. “I hate losing games where we outshoot a team and have more opportunities and just don’t take advantage of it. But sometimes, that’s just the way it is.”

The unofficial shot tally was 14-7 in favor of Berwick. But the only shot that found the net came with 19:25 left in the second half.

Selinsgrove freshman Abby Parise was sprung on a breakaway by Annalise Bond. She took control about 30 yards from the goal, raced past one defender and connected on a grounder to the left post from about 13 yards away.

“There was one defender and I tried to take her on,” Parise said. “Once I got her out there, I was aiming for the corner.”

The goals was the fourth of the season for Parise, who was part of a deep Selinsgrove team. The Seals subbed often and were able to rotate fresh legs into their attack.

“We have a very deep bench,” Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said. “Throughout the season, we’ve really seen her progress. She scored in some other games, but she gives us that fearless energy that sometimes late into a game you really need.”

Selinsgrove controlled the first 10 minutes of the game, getting off two shots and recording three corners. Berwick evened out the play and then had the better of it over the final 20 minutes of the first half. Fernandez, Lisnock, Emma Colone, Gabby Starr and Rachel Whitenight all had opportunities, only to be turned away by Selinsgrove’s defense.

It was much of the same in the second half.

“I’m proud of these girls,” DiPippa said. “They fought hard. When you look at it again, we have 16 eligible players going against a roster of 42. I’m proud how they fought to the end all 80 minutes.”

PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinals

Selinsgrove 1, Berwick 0

Selinsgrove`0`1 — 1

Berwick`0`0 — 0

Second half: 1. Sel, Abby Parise (Annalise Bond), 61st minute.

Shots: Sel 7, Ber 14. Saves: Sel 9 (Alivia Ravy), Ber 5 (Emily Ouimet). Corners: Sel 6, Ber 5.