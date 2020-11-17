🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary’s Maddie Olshemski sets up the Blue Knights penalty corner in the first quarter of the PIAA Class A semifinals on Tuesday.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ella Barbacci runs past a Bloomsburg defender with the ball in the second quarter of the PIAA Class A semifinal game on Tuesday.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ella Barbacci (right) runs to celebrate with her teammates after a goal in the PIAA Class A semifinals on Tuesday.

Wyoming Seminary’s Isabella Pisano (24) and Maddie Olshemski (13) celebrate a goal in the Blue Knights’ 6-0 win over Bloomsburg in the PIAA Class A semifinals Tuesday.

KINGSTON — There were no goals in the first quarter Tuesday afternoon. Yet there were no worries for Wyoming Seminary.

The Blue Knights felt they had established control.

“There really wasn’t any frustration,” Seminary sophomore Maddie Olshemski said. “It was just like, ‘OK, we’re a team, we’re going to get this in the cage and we’re going to win together.’ I think we knew that we had all the momentum going and all the teamwork going, so all we had to do was finish and we started doing that.”

Olshemski was first to finish. Ella Barbacci was last. Add more goals in between and Seminary dominated District 4 champion Bloomsburg 6-0 in a PIAA Class A field hockey semifinal game played in 36-degree weather.

District 2 champ Seminary (17-0) will go for its third consecutive Class A championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Whitehall High School. The opponent will be District 3 champion Greenwood, which defeated Seminary for the 2017 Class A title. Greenwood (13-2) defeated District 7 champion Shady Side Academy 3-1 in the other semifinal.

District 4 champion Bloomsburg, which was making its first state semifinal appearance, finished the season at 17-4.

Olshemski’s goal barely a minute into the second quarter demonstrated that teamwork. She started the play by hitting a penalty corner to just outside the top of the circle. Barbacci sent the ball back in where Anna Mozeleski got her stick low and redirected it to the left post. Olshemski was right there to push in Seminary’s first goal.

“She’s a real team player and she’s versatile. She can play anywhere on the field,” Seminary coach Karen Klassner said of Olshemski, who missed last season with an ACL tear. “She has a great mind when she’s playing, and she’s unselfish. She really looks for ways we can score.”

Seminary made it 2-0 with 2:48 left in the half as Emma Watchilla took a pass near the right post from Barbacci and scored.

The first half stats were lopsided. Seminary outshot Bloomsburg 12-2 and had an 11-2 penalty corner edge.

“We played well,” Klassner said. “My concern was we left a lot of goals on the field. You worry when you do that.”

Bloomsburg created some worry — albeit brief — to start the third quarter. The Panthers put together their best offensive attack in the opening minutes, forcing Seminary goalie Mia Magnotta to make her only save when she booted away a shot by Andi Gutshall.

Once the brief Bloomsburg surge subsided, Seminary steered the rest of the action.

Grace Parsons bumped the Seminary lead to 3-0 at 6:48 of the third quarter, taking control of a penalty corner just outside the circle, making a couple moves and zipping a shot past a group of players and into the cage. Watchilla scored her second goal in the closing minutes of the quarter, clanging a shot off the rear support of the cage.

Parsons struck again early in the fourth, taking advantage of Bloomsburg’s inability to clear the ball from the circle. Barbacci, whose stick work was a big part of Seminary’s dominance, finished off the game with a powerful shot from just inside the circle.

Seminary will be playing in its 12th state championship game on Saturday. The Blue Knights have eight state titles. Greenwood’s only appearance resulted in a 2-1 victory over Seminary in 2017.

PIAA Class A semifinals

Wyoming Seminary 6, Bloomsburg 0

Bloomsburg`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Seminary`0`2`2`2 — 6

Second Quarter: 1. WS, Maddie Olshemski (Anna Mozeleski), 14:10; 2. WS, Emma Watchilla (Ella Barbacci), 2:48; Third Quarter: 3. WS, Grace Parsons (Mozeleski), 6:48; 4. WS, Watchilla, 2:45; Fourth Quarter: 5. WS, Parsons, 13:36; 6. WS, Barbacci, 5:53.

Shots: Bloom 3, Seminary 29. Saves: Bloom 15 (Nadka Hartmann 14/Halley Leisering 1), Seminary 1 (Mia Magnotta 1). Penalty Corners: Bloom 2, Seminary 17.