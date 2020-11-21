🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Seminary field hockey program has been to 10 PIAA championship games since 2001, winning eight of them.

And, the Blue Knights never stop preparing for the next one.

Wyoming Seminary plays in its fourth straight Class A state final and goes for its third straight title and ninth overall at 10 a.m. Saturday when it takes on District 3 champion Greenwood at Whitehall’s Zephyr Sports Complex.

The Wyoming Seminary roster is annually loaded with players that not only will be playing on into the future at major colleges, but who are playing practically year-round to create those opportunities and continue the program’s staggering success.

“Our kids are playing in local clubs and that helps them,” Blue Knights coach Karen Klassner said. “They’re playing indoor, and we have seen a real increase in skill level.

“It’s the kids. I think people would criticize this, but our kids are doing a lot of things out of season and it seems to have helped them.”

Klassner has coached the team since 1972, leading the Blue Knights through more than 700 victories, a milestone she reached late in the 2019 season. Wyoming Seminary joined the PIAA in 1985 and made the first of 11 total state championship game appearances two years later.

“My coaching staff is really tremendous,” Klassner said of assistant coaches Kim Barbacci and Margaret Kerrick and goalie coach Mackenzie Gagliardi. “We work with the kids on skills.”

It does not stop there.

The staff does not take anything for granted, even when facing a familiar opponent, such as Greenwood, in the state finals.

“We’re one of the coaching staffs where we have seen everyone we could possibly see in the playoffs,” Klassner said. “We spent two weeks scouting. We were at Whitehall. We were at Lower Dauphin.

“We get out and actually scout our opponents. That helps because we know who the better players are on the other teams. We know what their defense is on (penalty) corners and we know their corner plays before we face them.”

Greenwood was the last team to beat Wyoming Seminary in a playoff game, stopping the Blue Knights 2-1 in the 2017 final.

Ella Barbacci and Emma Watchilla, the two Wyoming Seminary players averaging more than a goal per game this season, scored the first and last goals a year ago when the Blue Knights beat Greenwood 4-2 in a highly competitive state semifinal in Danville.

Wyoming Seminary also defeated Greenwood 4-0 in the 2018 semifinals.

“They’ve got good speed,” Klassner said. “They’ve got kids on the field that definitely know what they’re doing.

“They have a nice rhythm. You can just tell when they play that they’re a well-coached team. I have a lot of respect for (coach) Kent Houser. I have for a number of years.”

Greenwood is on a roll, winning the District 3 title and not allowing a goal in three games despite going in as just the fifth seed in an eight-team field. The Wildcats routed fourth-seeded Eastern York 8-0 and beat top-seeded Oley Valley 2-0 before also winning 2-0 in the final against Newport to avenge one of its two losses.

In the state tournament, Greenwood pounded Lansdale Catholic 10-0 before finally giving up its first postseason goal in a 3-1 semifinal victory over Shady Side Academy.

Wyoming Seminary is unbeaten in 15 games and has also only been scored on once in five playoff games.

The Blue Knights have outscored opponents 74-3, including 4-0 over New Hope-Solebury and 6-0 over Bloomsburg in the state tournament.

University of Iowa commit Mia Magnotta, a returning first-team all-stater, has been outstanding in goal, including in the team’s two toughest challenges to decide the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class A titles. The Blue Knights beat Wyoming Area 1-0 in overtime both times with sophomore Barbacci scoring the winning goals.

The team’s only other games decided by fewer than three goals were 3-1 wins, once against Wyoming Valley West and twice against Lake-Lehman.

Three of the top four scorers are sophomores.

Maddie Olshemski leads the team in assists and is fourth in goals behind fellow sophomore Isabella Pisano.

The team practiced in masks Thursday following a governor’s office statement that briefly made masks mandatory while athletes are competing. That rule was changed Friday, however, and players on the field do not have to wear masks.

Masks are still required for all players and team personnel on the sidelines and anyone else at the game.