The Pennsylvania Department of Health amended its mask order Friday and will not require athletes to wear masks while on the field.

The DOH said Tuesday as part of an updated mask policy that all athletes, whether they are on the field or not, must wear masks unless they would cause “a medical condition, or exacerbate an existing one, including respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or a disability.” The order was put in place due to the increase number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The PIAA held a board of directors meeting on Wednesday and voiced its opposition to the mask policy. It asked its member schools to contact their solicitor to determine whether their athletes were obligated to wear masks at all times. The PIAA deferred to individual schools because they would have more medical information on their athletes. All athletes are required to have physicals and complete a lengthy health form signed by a physician.

The DOH stated in its updated release that “if the sport, equipment, or exertion level does not allow for face covering to be worn safely then the athlete should not wear a face covering.”

The DOH added: “Using football as an example, wearing a mask in addition to a mouth guard and a helmet would likely create a medical issue for the athlete whether the athlete is a professional or youth player even if a previous medical issue was not present. For example, the CDC says that ‘wearing a mask with these types of protective equipment is not safe if it makes it hard to breathe.’ There are other sports where there are similar concerns that a mask would create a medical issue where one would otherwise not exist in an athlete. For example, it should also be obvious that wearing a mask while swimming presents an imminent health issue.”

The PIAA’s main concern was with upcoming winter sports of basketball, wrestling and swimming. Athletes weren’t required to wear masks during fall sports. The PIAA conducted four state soccer championship games Friday and the players on the field didn’t wear masks, but those on the bench did.

The PIAA has had five forfeits in its state football playoffs due to teams unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues. Field hockey, girls volleyball and boys soccer have each had one forfeit.

Locally, the Wyoming Valley West football team and Crestwood field hockey team had to forfeit state games because of COVID-19.

The Wyoming Seminary field hockey team wore masks at practice Thursday in preparation for Saturday’s Class A state championship game.