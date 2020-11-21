🔊 Listen to this

Joe Paterno and the Nittany Lions turned to backup quarterback Zack Mills (7) in 2001 to help turn around the program’s only other 0-4 start.

Penn State has only been 0-4 once before in its first 133 seasons of playing football.

It’s purely coincidence, of course, that the Nittany Lions won their fifth game in 2001 with the help of a backup quarterback wearing No. 7, who went on to spark the team to a victory and a 5-2 finish.

These Lions are not in quite the same circumstances, and Will Levis hasn’t even been formally announced as the starter to try and follow the lead of his 2001 counterpart, Zack Mills.

But this week does provide some perspective as to how Penn State climbed out of its deepest hole 19 years ago as the 2020 Lions face Iowa Saturday as an underdog at Beaver Stadium.

Mills, for one, didn’t take the reins of the offense until midway through that fifth game because of an injury to starter Matt Senneca. Levis stepped in last week at Nebraska after two more turnovers by Sean Clifford put the Lions down 24-3 in the second quarter.

In 2001, Penn State had the benefit of an open week after a humbling 20-0 home loss to Michigan put the program at a new historic low to start a season.

On his website this week, former Penn State quarterbacks coach Jay Paterno wrote about how the team got things turned around that year under his famous father.

“Joe Paterno started the off-week on Sunday by telling us that he did not want anyone in the program to panic or to think that we had to blow everything up,” Jay Paterno wrote. “We’d hammer improving the fundamentals and ask players and coaches to double down on the standards and program values we’d set.

“Having said that, he did want to change some things we were doing with our schemes. Then he produced a folder and a bunch of diagrams. In some of the longest meetings in my 17 years at Penn State, he told us that the ‘system’ on offense did not make the best use of our personnel. That can happen if coaches get too dependent on a system and lose sight of personnel capabilities.

“While we were already in some spread sets along with our two-back offense Joe told us he wanted to add a three running back package and expand the option run game we had.”

Like the current Lions, the 2001 squad had a handful of future NFLers on the roster. A future first-round draft pick, wideout Bryant Johnson, had a big game to lead a balanced attack to a 38-35 upset of Northwestern.

While the 2001 team had to deal with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks grinding sports to a halt, that was a different type of obstacle to overcome than the current issues around the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa was one of the four teams that beat Penn State during that 2001 skid. Kirk Ferentz was then in his third season as coach of the Hawkeyes, and he enters Beaver Stadium Saturday in his 22nd year at the helm.

In other words, Ferentz has seen more than enough during his time in the Big Ten to remain cautious.

”When our guys look at the film, unless they’re just delusional, they’re seeing what we’re seeing — a lot of good football players,” Ferentz said of the Lions. “Things are not quite just clicking yet, and my guess is it’s going to at some point.

“I just hope it isn’t this Saturday.”

THREE AND OUT

QB choice

First and foremost, the 2020 Lions will need to rally around whoever ends up starting at quarterback against the Hawkeyes.

Keeping with his usual M.O., Lions coach James Franklin wasn’t about to announce the decision publicly during the week.

Franklin said both Clifford and Levis were well aware of the plan for the week.

“I think it’s gone pretty well,” Franklin said Wednesday after practice. “We’ve had some pretty good conversations. We were clear about how this week was gonna go with the quarterbacks and the team.

“Obviously you’d like to be in a different scenario. But I think the guy have handled it well. I think we’ve got some situations where Will has played some good football in the past … and Sean has got a history of good things as well. They’re two guys that the team trusts, and we’re gonna need both of them.”

COVID conundrum

While it’s certainly preferable to having an actual COVID-19 outbreak on the team, Penn State continues to be frustrated by a rash of false positives that have kept players — and coaches — out of practices this fall.

Franklin said on Tuesday that there had been 39 false positives from the daily antigen testing that began at the end of September. By Wednesday, the Lions were up to 43 and Franklin said Thursday there had been a 44th.

Among them this week were the team’s two most senior assistant coaches in defensive coordinator Brent Pry and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith. Franklin said Smith was forced to miss two days early in the week and Pry was out on Wednesday.

Franklin has said that Penn State’s number of false positives has been higher than the rest of the Big Ten, and the Lions don’t understand why.

“We can’t seem to get a whole lot of feedback and support to get answers from it,” Franklin said. “For a month we’ve been trying to figure out why we’ve had so many. … Thank God we’re not having positives, where one or two guys are missing long periods of time. But constantly missing players and staff from practices and meetings and work” has an effect.

Uniform changes

For the third home game over the last four seasons, Penn State will be wearing an alternate uniform, bringing back the “Generations of Greatness” kit for the Iowa game.

The uniform features small nods to previous eras in program history, including numbers on the helmets, a blue stripe on the pants and white shoes.

One uniform change that won’t be coming? Face coverings for players on the field.

There was confusion throughout all levels of sports in Pennsylvania this week when the state’s newest order regarding masks initially looked like it would require players to wear them while playing in games. That will not be the case, however, after the state made a clarification to the order on Friday.

Prior to that, Pitt had initially announced that its players would be wearing face coverings for Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech at Heinz Field. Penn State said it had checked with state officials and deemed it not to be necessary.

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is paramount,” the school said in a statement. “The governor’s new orders included limited exceptions for competition to be played without face coverings in the context of rigorous and stringent university and Big Ten testing, health and safety protocols.

“All other game day personnel have been required to wear masks, and we will continue to enforce this guideline at our events.”