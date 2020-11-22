🔊 Listen to this

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans this week said the size and quality of bucks running in Penn’s Woods right now probably hasn’t been duplicated in the Commonwealth in more than 150 years.

“The number of record-book bucks being taken is incredible,” Burhans said. “In fact, it’s beginning to look like no rack sitting atop record-book listings is unapproachable. If you haven’t hunted whitetails in some time, now’s the time to get back into it. You won’t believe what’s running around in Penn’s Woods.”

For the first time in the Game Commission’s history, Burhans said deer hunters will have a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antlered/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-day firearms deer season, when the season gets underway next weekend.

The firearms season also packs another new twist that will generate excitement afield, Burhans said. It’s a regulatory change that allows hunters to attempt to harvest a second deer before tagging the first, so long as they have the appropriate harvest tags for the deer they attempt to harvest, and no attempt is made to move a deer before it’s tagged.

Pennsylvania hunters in 2019 racked up the highest overall deer harvest in 15 years when they took 389,431 deer during the state’s 2019-20 hunting seasons. It topped the 2018-19 harvest by about 4 percent.

The last time the total deer harvest exceeded this season’s total was in 2004-05, when 409,320 whitetails were taken.

The 2019-20 statewide buck harvest saw a generous bump of 10 percent, coming in at 163,240. In the 2018-19 seasons, 147,750 bucks were taken.

Deer hunters continue to experience antlered-buck-harvest-success levels comparable to historic highs in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In recent years, about 22 percent of all hunters have harvested an antlered deer.

The 2019-20 antlerless deer harvest was 226,191, which included 10,461 taken with chronic wasting disease Deer Management Assistance Program permits, was similar to the 2018-19 overall antlerless deer harvest of 226,940. In 2017-18 seasons, the antlerless harvest was 203,409.

Pennsylvania’s firearms season historically has drawn the biggest crowds of all hunting seasons and consequently has been the state’s principal deer-management tool for more than a century. And it’s widely anticipated by hunters.

“Every deer hunter wants to be afield for the opener,” noted Burhans. “They spend days and days scouting, checking their gear and getting their packs ready.

“When they’re sitting in the dark, waiting for daylight and hoping for a big buck to come, most deer hunters couldn’t be happier, particularly if their son or granddaughter is joining them. It’s a fulfilling experience, regardless of what happens.”

Buck luck

Deer hunters had seen the statewide buck harvest increase for three consecutive years until the 2018-19 firearms season’s opening-day soaker led to a broken streak. But last season, hunters resumed the uptick in buck harvest. They also caused an increase in the percentage of 2½-year-old bucks in the deer harvest.

In the 2019-20 seasons, 2½-year-old and older bucks comprised 66 percent of the buck harvest, up from 64 percent in the 2018-19 seasons. Over the previous four years, the percentage of 2½-year-old and older bucks in the annual deer harvest was between 56 and 59 percent.

Every year, Pennsylvania hunters are taking huge bucks. Some are “book bucks” — antlered deer that make the Pennsylvania Big Game Records book or Boone & Crockett Club rankings. Others simply win neighborhood bragging rights.

But it’s important to remember, every deer harvest hold special memories.

“Whether it’s a young hunter’s first deer, or a big buck that fell to a hunter on a dark-to-dark sit, they all matter to these hunters, their families and the communities in which they live,” emphasized Burhans. “Hunting deer has been an exciting Pennsylvania pastime for centuries, and it’s sure to remain that way for many generations to come.”

Statewide season

The firearms season opens Saturday, Nov. 28, continues on Sunday, Nov. 29 – the only day of Sunday deer hunting during the season – then runs from Nov. 30-Dec. 12.

Antlerless deer hunting begins on Dec. 5 and continues through Dec. 12, concurrent with the antlered deer season. Holders of Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permits may use them at any time in any WMU.

For a complete breakdown of antler restrictions, WMU boundaries and other regulations, consult the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which is available online at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov.

Deer hunters statewide must wear at all times a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange material on their head, chest and back combined during the firearms deer season. An orange hat and vest will satisfy the requirement. Non-hunters who might be afield during the deer season and other hunting seasons should consider wearing orange, as well.

Field conditions

Drought and late-spring frosts have impacted fall foods in some areas of Penn’s Woods. Warmer-than-seasonal temperatures this fall have made grazing grass available in many places. Soft and hard mast crops have been remarkably plentiful in many areas, spotty in others.

Deer typically key on food sources within good cover. And, in the case of cornfields, they might never leave them until the corn comes down. So, hunters are urged to confirm deer activity in areas they plan to hunt before they commit to them.

Hunt safely

Wearing a full-body harness is essential to staying safe when using a tree stand, but a harness can prevent falls to the ground only if it is connected to the tree.

A hunter using a climbing stand should tie-in the safety rope or strap that pairs with the harness before beginning to climb.

Most safety ropes and straps have a sewn or knotted loop on one end, and the opposite end can be wrapped around the tree and through the loop, then cinched tightly. There’s often a separate loop, many times a carabiner loop held by a prussic knot, onto which to clip your safety harness.

When using a ladder stand, climbing stick or tree steps, make sure to maintain three points of contact (two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand) with each step.

The important points are to always take your time and be safe when using stands. Always put on your safety harness while you’re still on the ground, and keep it connected to the tree at all times until you’re back on the ground.

Proper licensing

Hunters during the statewide firearms season can harvest antlered deer, one per season per hunter, if they possess a valid general hunting license, which costs $20.90 for adult residents and $101.90 for adult nonresidents, or a valid mentored hunting permit.

Mentored hunting permits are available to hunters of all ages, and mentored hunters ages 7 and older can apply for their own antlerless deer licenses and DMAP permits. Mentored hunters ages 7 and older also receive an antlered deer harvest tag with their permit. Those under 7 may harvest antlered deer, but must receive, by transfer from their adult mentor, a valid antlered deer harvest tag.

Mentored hunting permit fees are $2.90 for residents and nonresidents under 12; $6.90 for residents 12 to 16; $41.90 for nonresidents 12 to 16; $20.90 for residents 17 and older; and $101.90 for nonresidents 17 and older.

Hunters 12 or older who are certified through the Game Commission’s Hunter-Trapper Education program qualify to purchase general hunting licenses, which provide more privileges.

Certified hunters 12 to 16 can obtain junior licenses, the least expensive of which cost $6.90 for residents and $41.90 for nonresidents.

Those holding senior lifetime licenses are reminded they must obtain a new antlered deer harvest tag each year, free of charge, to participate in the season.

Tagging/reporting

A valid tag must be affixed to the ear of each deer harvested before that deer is moved. The tag must be filled out with a ball-point pen by the hunter.

Within 10 days of a harvest, a successful hunter is required to make a report to the Game Commission. Harvests can be reported online at the Game Commission’s website — www.pgc.pa.gov — by clicking on the “Report a Harvest” button on the home page. Reporting online not only is the quickest way to report a harvest, it’s the most cost-effective for the Game Commission.

Harvests also can be reported by mailing in the postage-paid cards that are provided when licenses are purchased, or successful hunters can call 1-855-PAHUNT1 (1-855-724-8681) to report by phone. Those reporting by phone are asked to have their license number and other information about the harvest ready at the time they call.

Mentored youth hunters are required to report deer harvests within five days. And hunters with DMAP permits must report on their hunting success, regardless of whether they harvest deer.