Penn State quarterbacks Will Levis (7) and Sean Clifford (14) could both see the field down the stretch for the winless Nittany Lions.

The inaugural College Football Playoff rankings for 2020 came out on Tuesday. For Penn State, it was painful reminder of how steep the fall has been this season.

Last November, the Nittany Lions were 8-0 and debuted in a playoff spot at No. 4 in the committee’s initial rankings, even checking in one spot ahead of defending national champion Clemson.

“Penn State is very consistent,” former CFP committee chairman Rob Mullens said last year. “They’ve held seven of their eight opponents to 13 points or less. After week 10, the committee thought Penn State was a notch above.”

The Lions lost their first game just four days later at Minnesota. Including that defeat, the program is now 3-7 in its last 10 games and 0-5 this year — the worst start to a season in program history.

Just as jarring is the reference to Penn State’s defensive prowess, which has largely vanished this year. The Lions have allowed 30 points in all five games this season. The program had never allowed 30 points in five straight games before this year, and that skid actually extends to six games, back to December’s Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.

There is one common thread between the week that Penn State was 8-0 and this week’s 0-5 predicament. James Franklin has tried — publicly, at least — to maintain an even keel.

The Lions coach said last fall that the team’s No. 4 ranking wasn’t a reason to celebrate. And he’s trying to keep things together this week now that the program is at the opposite end of the spectrum.

“Our focus is on getting better today,” Franklin said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. “That’s what we have to do. Don’t need to look any further ahead than that. Can’t change the past. We just just want to get better today. So that’s our focus.”

Asked if he was worried about losing the locker room, especially given the added stress from the coronavirus pandemic, Franklin pointed to the sparks the team has found after some brutal first-half performances.

“I guess what I would say is I just I look how we have played late in games and how we’ve played,” Franklin said. “We’ve given ourselves a chance to win some games in the second half by how we battled and competed.”

No public QB choice

As the Lions prepare to travel to Michigan this week, the quarterback situation remains in flux.

Whereas the Wolverines seem to have settled their own quarterback question — backup Cade McNamara accounted for five touchdowns to rally them past Rutgers in triple overtime on Saturday — the Lions are still struggling.

Will Levis got his first start of the season in Saturday’s loss to Iowa, but he was pulled after losing two fumbles.

Incumbent starter Sean Clifford responded by throwing two touchdowns on his first two passes of the game but finished with two turnovers of his own, tossing a pair of interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Clifford has had one of his turnovers taken all the way back for a score in each of the last three weeks.

Franklin is unlikely to publicly name a starter.

“We’re going to need both of those guys,” Franklin said. “They’re both very passionate, they both work really hard, they both have skills.

“I expect them to play well on Saturday and help give us a chance to be successful.”

Gordon on the way out

Penn State hasn’t faced an in-season exodus of players despite the public health crisis and the poor on-field results.

One personnel loss, however, looks to be coming in the secondary, as redshirt sophomore safety Trent Gordon has entered his name in the NCAA’s online transfer portal.

Gordon, a Texas native who started his career at cornerback, was making the switch to safety after the Lions’ depth at corner was bolstered last year by the likes of Joey Porter Jr., Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson.

He entered this season as a third-teamer on the depth chart, however, and hadn’t been on the field the last two weeks against Nebraska and Iowa. He played on special teams the first three weeks and did not record a tackle.

Penn State has two senior starting safeties this year in Lamont Wade and Jaquan Brisker. Behind them on the depth chart are Jonathan Sutherland and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Hoops opener off

While Franklin’s program has largely avoided COVID-19 issues this fall — false positives have been the biggest problem so far — the men’s basketball team has already hit a pothole with the season scheduled to open this week.

Penn State announced Tuesday that Wednesday’s season opener against Drexel at the Bryce Jordan Center has been postponed “due to COVID-19 protocols.”

A make-up date has not yet been announced. Penn State is still scheduled to host VMI on Saturday.

The program is dealing with the fallout of the abrupt departure of coach Patrick Chambers, who was forced to resign by the school last month during preparation for the season. Assistant Jim Ferry is serving as interim head coach for the season.