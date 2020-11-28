🔊 Listen to this

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is expected to make the start against Penn State on Saturday.

Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has put in some early hours in the office to try and get his unit on track.

James Franklin often beats the sunrise to make it into the office and get to work.

And during this most confounding of seasons, the Penn State coach isn’t always the first one there.

“What I do know is, I get here pretty early in the morning, and Kirk’s usually in here before me,’’ Franklin said of Kirk Ciarrocca, his first-year offensive coordinator who was hired just after Christmas. “He’s a vet, and he’s working his tail off to get it fixed and to make it better.”

The Nittany Lions have been deficient in most every area as they take a historic 0-5 skid into Ann Arbor Saturday to face a Michigan team that has plenty of its own problems.

A good argument could be made for whether Penn State’s offense or defense has been more disappointing through five games.

But the Lions’ ugly 36 points per game allowed has been inflated a bit by catastrophic turnovers by the offense. Ciarrocca’s unit has already given the ball away 13 times, with three in the past three weeks going back for touchdowns the other way.

Beyond that, the offense has yet to find a way to translate its relative success after halftime to the start of the game, as the Lions have fallen behind by at least two scores every week.

“We know it works. We see it on film every single week,” said wideout Jahan Dotson, the team’s most productive player through five games. “Coach says the proof is in the pudding. He puts us out there in the correct spots, and when we have all 11 guys all doing their job, it looks pretty.

“We make a lot of great plays, we just can’t make the ones that are going to cost us the game. We can’t turn the ball over and put our defense in bad positions. We can’t do that. We have to have 11 guys on every single play executing.”

THREE AND OUT

Turnover troubles

Franklin has identified turnovers as the Lions’ biggest problem among many thus far, one that has seen both of Penn State’s top two quarterbacks struggle.

In the latest loss to Iowa, both Will Levis — who got his first start of the season — and Sean Clifford committed two turnovers as Levis put the ball on the ground twice and Clifford ran his interception total to eight on the season.

A starter against the Wolverines hasn’t been publicly announced. Franklin has tried to be supportive of both to boost their confidence.

“We’re going to we’re going to need them both,” Franklin said. “I think the reality is that turnovers have been our issue. One of our issues, but probably one of our bigger issues. And the reality is we’ve had them with both of them.

“So we need to protect the football, but we’re going to need both of those guys. They’re both very passionate. They both work really hard, they both have skills.”

Wary Wolverines

Michigan has had very similar issues trying to replace two-year starter Shea Patterson, though the Wolverines may have found their man last Saturday.

After another rough first half for starter Joe Milton, Michigan turned to backup Cade McNamara, who accounted for five touchdowns in a triple-overtime comeback win at Rutgers.

Like Franklin, Harbaugh wouldn’t name a starter publicly during the week.

“The way we have this all set up here, the timing of everything — I talk to the media before the players arrive for meetings,” Harbaugh said. “Yeah, we will not be making any dramatic announcements, per usual, at this press conference.”

But while it’s possible Penn State could go with either Clifford or Levis to start, it would be a shock if Michigan doesn’t give McNamara his first career start.

“His mindset is very good,” Harbaugh said. “Very solid. He’s a very good, confident (player) and has faith in his ability. He works extremely hard. Tough.”

Stable running thin

Penn State has a second huge question mark in the backfield this week.

Sophomore Devyn Ford exited last week’s loss with an injury on the Lions’ first drive, leaving them with just a pair of true freshmen in Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes to carry the load.

There’s a chance they’ll have to do it again in the Big House.

“Devyn, we’re hoping to hear something (Thursday), whether he’ll be available or not,” Franklin said. “Maybe Friday we’ll hear something, but as of right now, we’re dependent on the two young guys.”

It’s a situation few could have predicted during the preseason, when Lee and Holmes were the fourth and fifth running backs on the depth chart.

Even Ford was supposed to be No. 3 behind Journey Brown (heart condition) and Noah Cain (ankle), before Brown’s career was ended and Cain was knocked out for the season after just three carries.

“It makes a significant difference,” Franklin said. “You know what that running back room was like before the season started, and it’s changed dramatically.”

All of the running backs were present in a Thanksgiving night photo shared on social media by position coach Ja’Juan Seider. Cain was using a scooter to keep his injured left leg off the ground while Ford had no visible issues.

Penn State has dealt with injuries both minor and serious, with star tight end Pat Freiermuth now out for the season after undergoing surgery. Senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields has missed the last two games.

“There were a lot of discussions going on that, not having the normal spring ball, not having the normal summer training, that you may see a little bit more of this,” Franklin said of the injuries, noting that the NFL has seen similar issues.

“I think that’s part of (the Lions’ struggles), not having some players and getting some younger guys on the field. I think it’s all those factors. We had some guys that were at home for periods of time when we got shut down (by the pandemic) and they didn’t have the ability to train or work out. I think it’s all those factors.”