🔊 Listen to this

In a different year, James Franklin might well have kept running his offense at the end of an already-decided game, looking to put more points up on his Michigan counterpart, Jim Harbaugh.

This is not that year.

No, the Penn State coach and his wounded Nittany Lions were more than happy to watch the time bleed off the clock on Saturday.

It prompted a double-take when Sean Clifford first lined up with a player to each side of the quarterback in the final two minutes.

Victory formation — yes, victory formation in 2020 for Penn State — to close out a 27-17 win at Michigan.

Penn State’s third win over the Wolverines in the last four years was the first at the Big House since 2009. And it stopped a historic 0-5 freefall to open the season.

“We’re gonna have Victory Monday dinner, which is gonna be the most delicious thing I’ve ever tasted in my life,” Franklin deadpanned afterward.

The Lions’ first win in 11 months to the day — Dec. 28, 2019 against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl — was accompanied by plenty of other firsts to explain it.

Penn State’s first lead at halftime. Penn State’s first lead of more than eight points at any point of a game. Penn State’s first turnover-free game, perhaps most importantly.

“We’re just tired of it, just tired of losing,” cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “That’s not us. That’s not this program.

“We want to show everybody that that’s not us, and I feel like we went out there and we showed it today. That’s how we play football. We put it out there on tape, so now we got to keep continuing.”

The Lions went back to Sean Clifford as the starting quarterback, and the junior avoided the errors that have plagued him all season. He and backup Will Levis, who had replaced him for the better part of five quarters earlier this month, both scored a touchdown on the ground.

Clifford finished a modest 17-for-28 for 163 yards, but he committed no turnovers, took no sacks and converted a handful of third-down throws to extend drives while rushing for 73 yards and a score.

“I have not, and will never, doubt myself,” Clifford said. “Because I know how hard this team works and I know how hard I work. So there’s not one person who can tell me differently. I know the talent that we have, and I don’t really care what anybody else has to say about it.”

Most notably, the Lions didn’t need their passing game to do too much, as a healthy run game led by true freshman Keyvone Lee finished with 254 yards on 50 attempts (5.1 ypc).

Lee opened the scoring with a touchdown on the game’s opening drive and Clifford’s 28-yard scamper on a well-designed keeper in the second quarter helped the Lions take a 17-7 lead into halftime. Prior to that, Penn State’s best first-half performance had been a 10-point deficit in the opener at Indiana. The Lions had twice trailed by three touchdowns at the half.

Despite all of that, there were plenty of opportunities for Penn State’s nightmare to continue.

In the first quarter, it was initially ruled that Michigan scooped up a Parker Washington fumble for a touchdown, which would have been the fourth straight game that a Lions turnover was returned for a score.

But instant replay overturned the call, as Washington’s knee was down before the ball popped loose.

The far more surreal moment came in the fourth quarter with the Lions trying to close out a 10-point lead after Levis had made it 27-17 with his rushing score.

Making his first career start and nursing a sore shoulder, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara rolled out to his right on third down to try and extend the play.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Daequan Hardy came on a blitz from the opposite side and tracked him down for a strip sack near the sideline. Jayson Oweh recovered it in bounds, all but sealing a win for the Lions.

Flag on the play.

The ball stayed in bounds because defensive end Shaka Toney, acting on instinct, made an especially athletic play to dive and keep the ball from going out, batting it back toward the hashes for Oweh to find it.

As most fans were about to learn for the first time, that is on the books as a penalty for “illegal batting.” Had Toney not touched it, the result of the play would have been a fourth-and-forever and a punt for the Wolverines. Instead, it was first-and-10 Michigan at the Penn State 46.

Even with a two-score lead, the “strange penalty,” as Franklin called it, had the potential to send a Lions team lacking confidence into a meltdown.

“There have been (times) where that would’ve put us into a rut and we would’ve had a hard time fighting back through that,” Franklin said. “When it doesn’t feel fair. But life isn’t fair sometimes. You’ve just gotta find a way to battle through that. We did that today. It was just great to see.”

Indeed, the Lions quickly shook it off to put the game away.

First down incompletion. Then an 8-yard run by Joe Milton, who had just replaced McNamara. A 1-yard run to set up fourth-and-1.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Milton was met quickly by linebacker Ellis Brooks, who also had the stop on third down. And when the big quarterback tried to keep his legs moving toward the chains, it was Toney who helped pull him back for no gain.

Turnover on downs. The Wolverines never got the ball back.

“We just played gutsy. That’s who we’ve been,” said an animated Franklin, who has worked to keep an even tone during the program’s miserable start. “There was just so many examples today of who we’ve been for seven years. We found ways to do it today.

“They stood in the corner, they took body blows and head shots, and they kept swinging. I’m really, really proud of the guys.”