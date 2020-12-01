🔊 Listen to this

Athletic directors and head coaches of the 10 Lackawanna League schools that sponsor the sport were planning to meet virtually Tuesday night to continue discussions for the upcoming season.

Scranton Prep athletic director Scott Gower, a South Abington resident, is just weeks into his new role as president of the boys and girls swimming leagues. Gower replaced former West Scranton athletic director Rick Bresser.

Gower inherited two significant issues – the need to revise the schedule to move December meets into January when the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association decided to delay the start of all winter sports preparations by two weeks and the need to develop a policy regarding the potential use of virtual meets.

Both issues are the result of ongoing efforts by local school districts to address situations concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

All schedule adjustments essentially last until the next school has to pause athletics with case counts rising, but the league now has its new tentative schedule and has it posted on the District 2 web site.

The revised schedule calls for Abington Heights to open the swimming season Jan. 4 at home with boys and girls meets against Wallenpaupack. It is the only boys meet scheduled for that day while the girls meet is one of two, along with Scranton at Holy Cross.

There are 10 girls teams for a nine-meet schedule. Eight of those schools, all but Dunmore and Holy Cross, also have boys teams.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has approved the use of virtual meets as an alternative for swimming competition during the pandemic.

Gower said Tuesday’s meeting would involve discussion, for the first time, of developing a league policy on that possibility, but he was not expecting a final decision to come out of those discussions.

“Going into the meeting, I think everything on the table,” Gower said late Tuesday afternoon. “But there are certainly logistics to talk through if virtual meets were to be a possibility.”

During the fall, the PIAA approved the possibility of staggered starts in cross country meets, but the Lackawanna League chose not to allow them. Abington Heights wound up conducting non-league meets with staggered starts, a format that wound up being used for the state championship.

“This is more information gathering,” Gower said. “I think (Tuesday) is more to discuss everybody’s thoughts and feelings about whether to use both or either and then to possibly have a meeting at a later date to discuss and finalize it.”

Abington Heights is one of five league members that swim at pools in their school buildings, giving their districts more control over policies. The others are Scranton, West Scranton, Delaware Valley and Elk Lake.

Valley View and Wallenpaupack swim at the Carbondale YMCA. Scranton Prep, which has used the University of Scranton in the past, is also currently planning to use the Carbondale YMCA.

Dunmore and Holy Cross swim at the Dunmore YMCA.

The wrestling schedule has also been revised.

The latest schedule calls for Abington Heights to be at North Pocono in Division 1 and Lackawanna Trail to host Blue Ridge among the Jan. 6 openers.

Varsity basketball does not need any schedule changes for league play at this time.

The Jan. 4 girls basketball openers include Valley View at Abington Heights in Division 1 and Lackawanna Trail at Susquehanna in Division 2. The boys openers the next night have Abington Heights at Valley View and Susquehanna at Lackawanna Trail.

Both Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail have been conducting optional conditioning workouts and open gyms in anticipation of the first mandatory practices by Lackawanna League teams Friday.

Abington Heights did not allow contact sports to participate in the fall. The school board meets Wednesday, which could provide clarification on the status of winter sports teams.