Penn State coach James Franklin said this week that the negativity from the team’s 1-5 start has taken its toll on him and his players.

One win hasn’t exactly changed everything for Penn State.

To be sure, 1-5 feels miles better than 0-6 would for the Nittany Lions as they get ready to play at Rutgers on Saturday. But it’s going to take awhile before they feel more like the program that went 42-11 from 2016-19 with a Big Ten title and wins in the Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

“You know the older I get, the longer I’ve been in the profession, the wins, they’re awesome and I love them,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “But the losses just are really painful. I think they’re painful because of … the responsibility and reaction (from fans) and how quickly it changes.

“I mean, you know in this profession, in this game, it can change quick. You can win for four seasons at a level as high as anybody in the country. And then during a season that’s been challenging on our world and a year that’s been challenging our world, it can change quickly. For me to sit here and say that’s not hard, that’s hard.”

Penn State’s 27-17 win at Michigan last week was the team’s first in exactly 11 months since outslugging Memphis in that Cotton Bowl win last December.

“I really enjoyed watching the film on Sunday with the guys,” linebacker Jesse Luketa said. “We looked like ourselves. We looked like we were having fun, with our swagger. That’s going to be important.”

The Lions hadn’t exactly looked like themselves on defense for more than a year.

The 17 points allowed were the fewest since, well, the last time the Lions played Rutgers — a sleepy 27-6 victory to close out the 2019 regular season.

That game was the 21st straight loss for the Scarlet Knights in Big Ten play.

But a few weeks later, after some intense haggling, Rutgers gave Greg Schiano the contract he was looking for to return for his second stint as head coach. Schiano’s Knights have shown an immediate improvement from the sad state left by predecessor Chris Ash.

Rutgers beat Michigan State in the 2020 opener and rallied to knock off Purdue last week on the road, giving the Knights (2-4) a better record than the Lions coming into this one.

THREE AND OUT

Still unrivaled

Not that Schiano is about to brag about being a game head of the Lions in the Big Ten East standings.

The one-time Penn State assistant under Joe Paterno has never faced his former employer as a head coach. But he has spent plenty of time planning against them during his recent stint as Ohio State defensive coordinator — a job that Ash left to take over the helm at Rutgers.

Schiano’s success with the Knights originally landed him an NFL job leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was replaced by Kyle Flood, who tried to ignite a rivalry with the neighboring Nittany Lions with some light verbal jabs when Rutgers joined the Big Ten.

It’s not a tactic Schiano is using this year.

“We haven’t given them a reason to make us their rival,” Schiano said. “When rivalries develop, it’s because there’s great contests on the field. There’s great recruiting battles. And that’s why so many rivalries are regional, because you recruit the same kids and you have great games.”

QB conundrum

For another week, both teams could very well end up using multiple quarterbacks. Penn State will start Sean Clifford and mix in backup Will Levis for a short-yardage package that did manage to score a touchdown against Michigan.

Rutgers, meanwhile, has used three quarterbacks total. Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral is the starter, but an injury kept him out of the Purdue game. Schiano said Vedral is a game-time decision against the Lions and will start if he’s cleared to play.

The Knights replaced him last week by using its two returning quarterbacks still on the roster, having Art Sitkowski serve as the pocket passer and Johnny Langan provide a running threat at the position.

Penn State has faced both Sitkowski and Langan over the last two seasons. The results have not been pretty for the Knights, who have scored just one touchdown against the Lions in the last four years.

The 2020 offense, though, has greatly improved under new coordinator Sean Gleeson, averaging 388 yards per game while scoring 10 touchdowns over the last two weeks.

Ciarrocca’s hope

Gleeson was a name that came up when Penn State was looking to replace its own offensive coordinator last December. Kirk Ciarrocca got the job and, like everything else this year for the Lions, progress has been slow.

“I’m very confident in my ability to build a successful, top-flight offense,” Ciarrocca said this week in his first media availability since the season began. “I’ve been able to do it at a number of places, and I certainly have the resources to be able to do that here. And I’m very excited about it. So I don’t worry about (outside criticism).

“I love the passion and how much the alumni and the fans care about this program. That’s one of the reasons why I’m here. I love that, and I love the program, too.”

Penn State actually ranks third in the Big Ten in total yards (417.8) but sits just ninth in scoring (25.0) in large part because of a red zone offense that ranks 13th out of 14 teams in scoring percentage and touchdown percentage.

“Am I happy with the results?” Ciarrocca said. “Absolutely not. I’ve been in a lot worse situations than this from a productivity standpoint. We’ve always managed to come out on the other side and be really, really good.

“I’m very confident and I see the pieces here that we can be really good. We’ve just got to continue to trust the process and continue to grind, and the results will become the results that we all want at some point.”