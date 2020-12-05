🔊 Listen to this

It was an offensive gameplan from a previous century. And a defensive performance that would have shined in any era.

Together, it added up to Penn State’s 900th all-time victory.

The Nittany Lions certainly aren’t going to be picky about any win they earn in this bizarre 2020 season, least of all Saturday’s 23-7 victory at Rutgers, a game they controlled from the start.

“We got back to how we played for six years,” Lions coach James Franklin said of his defense, which was one fourth-down misplay away from a shutout of the Scarlet Knights.

It was enough to deliver a second straight win after an 0-5 start to the season, making Penn State the eighth member of the nation’s 900-win club, joining blue bloods Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Franklin’s offense still has a ways to go to return to its former lofty heights. Not helping matters Saturday were some wicked winds in Piscataway that, along with a comfortable lead, led Penn State to run the ball 57 times — 25 by quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis — while taking just one notable shot downfield in the passing game.

Clifford did throw a strike across the middle that freshman wideout Parker Washington took 29 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Devyn Ford added a 7-yard score on the ground to five the Lions a 17-0 lead at halftime.

The rest of the day belonged to the defense, which smothered Rutgers’ run game and only gave up a lengthy drive at the end of the afternoon with some young players in the game protecting a 16-point lead.

Most notably, coordinator Brent Pry’s beleaguered unit snuffed out three fourth-down tries by the Knights and should have been 4-for-4. Their lone blemish came on a third-quarter fourth-and-goal in which pressure by Ellis Brooks forced a desperate heave off the back foot to the middle of the field, but two Lions defenders missed making the play, allowing Bo Melton to snag an improbable touchdown.

It was just Rutgers’ third total touchdown in seven games against Penn State since joining the Big Ten in 2014. The Lions have outscored the Knights 185-39 in those games and have now won 14 straight against their New Jersey neighbors. Twenty-nine of those 900 wins have come against Rutgers.

This was the first, though, against coach Greg Schiano, a former Lions assistant under Joe Paterno from 1990-95. And as hopeless as the Knights have looked for most of their time in the Big Ten, Schiano’s return for his second stint as head coach has delivered a spark.

Rutgers had lost 21 straight Big Ten games before knocking off Michigan State and Purdue this season. And in the previous two weeks — a triple-overtime loss to Michigan and that win at Purdue — the Knights had scored 10 total touchdowns.

“The biggest thing in the game were the fronts — our offensive line and defensive line,” Franklin said.

The defensive line helped hold Rutgers to just 205 total yards, allowing only 43 in the first half.

On the other side of the ball, controlling the trenches saw Penn State run for 248 yards, putting the Lions over 500 on their modest two-game win streak.

True freshman Keyvone Lee led the way with 95 yards while Ford and Levis had 65 apiece.

Penn State entered the game planning to use Levis’ package more because of the weather. The wind hit gusts of nearly 30 mph, and the Lions opted to go for it on fourth-and-13 in Rutgers territory on the opening drive because the alternative of a 48-yard field goal was actually less likely to succeed.

Levis was effective in the first half, moving the chains multiple times, including a fourth-and-short conversion.

But with the Lions nursing a lead in the second half, the designed draws for the hard-running sophomore yielded little, and the Lions didn’t risk him throwing even once on his 17 plays.

“We’ve gotta mix some passes in (for Levis), there’s no doubt about it,” Franklin said. “But on the same hand, the weather was significant today. It affected both offenses. But there’s no doubt about it — we have we have to mix some pass in there as well with Will in the game to make sure that they respect it.”

Clifford made his second straight start after being benched for Levis for most of five quarters against Nebraska and Iowa because of turnover problems.

Against Rutgers and the elements, Clifford threw for just 133 yards on 15-of-22 passing.

“Will and I both have our strengths. Will has a great arm, but there’s certain looks that we get, and it’s just game-planning,” Clifford said. “When we both go in, we execute to the best of our ability, and when we’re out, we’re cheering each other on. I think it’s working right now.”

Clifford completed one slant to Washington for the touchdown on his best throw of the day. But two more red-zone slants that might have scored clanged off the freshman’s hands — one came on a pass that was a little too high.

A similar high throw to another slot receiver, Isaac Lutz, also bounced off the wideout and up into the air for an interception, Clifford’s first since the Iowa game two weeks ago.

That led to Rutgers’ only score of the day, cutting Penn State’s lead to 20-7 in the third quarter.

When Clifford was stuffed on a fourth-and-3 run on the Lions’ ensuing drive, the Knights finally picked up some momentum. And despite a three-and-out, the Knights managed to use a 62-yard punt with the wind at their back to pin Penn State at its own 2.

Two plays later, Lee burst free for a 31-yard gain, drawing an extra 15 yards for a horse collar tackle. The Lions got a field goal on the drive to put the game away.

“We haven’t given up,” Clifford said. “We’ve been disappointed, for sure, but there hasn’t been one time where we’ve wavered or changed our approach. And we’re super proud of that.”