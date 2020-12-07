🔊 Listen to this

This Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 file photo shows the Al Bayt Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Al Khor, about 30 miles north of Doha, Qatar. The Al Bayt 60,000 seats stadium with Qatari tent shaped facade has a retractable roof. FIFA on Monday held the draw to determine the European qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with 13 slots at the tournament available for teams from the continent.

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, Italy has been handed a challenging path to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The four-time world champion was drawn in a qualifying group on Monday with Switzerland, which has made it to the last three World Cups and was the highest-ranked team outside of the top seeds. Italy’s failure in the 2018 playoffs cost FIFA around $100 million in lost television revenue.

Only the first-placed teams qualify automatically.

“I think it will be a fight between us and Switzerland,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

Italy will contest the Nations League finals next year, meaning it has only four opponents in Group C: Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

World Cup-holder France, Belgium and Spain are also vying for UEFA’s newest title next year.

France is in Group D with Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan.

“I’m not going to jump for joy, one always needs to be humble and show respect to all these teams,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “Obviously, as a seeded team France will be favorite, but we still need to make sure we do deliver.”

Germany faces five opponents in Group J, but only North Macedonia qualified for the European Championship next year, unlike Romania, Iceland, Armenia and Liechtenstein.

The Netherlands, another powerhouse to miss out on the 2018 World Cup, is in Group G with Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia and Gibraltar.

Group B is politically charged as Kosovo was drawn with Spain, Georgia and Greece, who don’t recognize the former province which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Spain’s refusal to respect the flag and anthem of Kosovo last year forced UEFA to move qualifying games in soccer’s Under-17 European Championship.

Sweden, which is the only team in the group to acknowledge Kosovo’s independence, will also face Spain at the delayed European Championship in June. The Swedes denied Italy a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

England, which last failed to qualify for a World Cup in 1994, is in Group I with Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino.

Top-ranked Belgium, which finished third at the 2018 World Cup, is in Group E with Wales, the Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia.

Rather than the usual glitzy event in the host nation with all the coaches, the draw was conducted in a studio in Zurich without any audience due the pandemic.

The 10 group runners-up will enter the playoffs, joined by two teams from the Nations League groups. Those two will be the two highest-ranked Nations League group winners who did finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

Playoffs will be three brackets of four teams in March 2022, each playing single-game semifinals and finals to fill the last three places in Europe’s 13-nation quota.