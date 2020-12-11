🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA released a statement Friday concerning Governor Tom Wolf’s suspension of scholastic athletics in the state, as well as all other sports activities not on the college or professional level, starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Jan. 4.

The suspension was part of the governor’s plan to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Here is the PIAA’s statement:

The increases in Covid-19 cases across the Commonwealth have led the Governor to “pause” extracurricular activities for the next three weeks. Hopefully, this temporary suspension will assist in flattening the curve and reducing the numbers of cases statewide. We all collectively must be diligent in following mitigation efforts in order for a successful return to the season.

In anticipation of hopefully returning to play in January, PIAA will continue to recognize and review suggestions from various professional education groups represented on the Board of Directors. The Board has been proactive in the implementation of policies throughout the fall and winter sports’ seasons. At Wednesday’s meeting, the Board removed many eligibility restrictions and deadlines to allow for maximum flexibility and opportunities for schools to complete a winter season.

PIAA President, Mr. Frank Majikes, stated “PIAA is committed to maximizing the athletic opportunities for all student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board will continue to meet and monitor this ever-changing pandemic and its implications on schools and their communities.”