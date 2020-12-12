🔊 Listen to this

The Beaver Stadium stands will be empty for senior day, save for cardboard cutouts of fans. New COVID-19 restrictions in the state will prevent families of seniors from watching in person.

The five of them had signed on at Penn State in the midst of a long losing streak, part of a recruiting class raided by other programs. They joined a program still dealing with the fallout of the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

But they were rewarded immediately with a front-row seat to an improbable Big Ten championship season while they redshirted in 2016.

Now fifth-year seniors, this group — offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries along with defensive linemen Shaka Toney, Antonio Shelton and Shane Simmons — is winding things down in an entirely different atmosphere.

Senior day at Beaver Stadium will be missing its usual warmth, as the stands will be empty — even moreso this week as Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest efforts to slow the surge of COVID-19 in the commonwealth will prevent any spectators from attending Saturday’s game against Michigan State.

The Big Ten prohibited teams from selling tickets this season to keep the playing field level amid different rules in restrictions in place across different states, but family members of players and staff had been allowed to attend.

Even before Wolf’s announcement on Thursday, those family members weren’t going to be able to join the seniors on the field during the pregame ceremony, as is tradition. Now they won’t even be able to support them from the stands.

“We are extremely disappointed for our football seniors, their parents and their families,” Penn State said in statement Friday morning. “They have been looking forward to their senior day and making arrangements to attend Saturday’s game, so this timing has proven difficult for all parties. However, we understand the gravity of the pandemic and know this decision was made with the health and safety of our communities at the forefront.”

As it is, the group of seniors being honored — which also includes TE Trevor Baker, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, K Carson Landis, WR Isaac Lutz, S Lamont Wade and WR Benjamin Wilson — will have an especially quiet moment.

“Senior Day is something that’s always meant a lot to me and the parents,” Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. “For our players, it will be different with what we can’t have. We can’t have the players and parents on the field like we normally do. Usually the cheerleaders form line and we honor the cheerleaders as well as the managers.

“… We’re going to try to make it the best we possibly can.”

Adding to the surreal nature of the moment, all of the seniors being honored have the option to return next season to keep playing.

Franklin said those conversations would begin this week, as the NCAA has ruled that no fall sports athletes would lose a year of their eligibility because of the complications caused by the pandemic. Any seniors who opt to come back for another year won’t count against the 85-man scholarship limit.

Still, this will likely be it for most of the seniors, especially the fifth-year guys. Six years of college ball is a long time even in normal circumstances.

Regardless of what they decide, the program wants them to know they are appreciated.

“I’m proud of those guys,” Franklin said. “They’ve been there from the beginning. They committed to Penn State during a time where the conversations that I was having with players were probably very different than maybe any college football coach in the country. Strange conversations that we had to have.

“So, I’m proud of those guys. And there’s a lot of different stories when I look at the list, how they came here and what they’ve done over their careers.”

THREE AND OUT

Defense recovering

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry was made available for questions this week for the first time since the season began, and one reporter noted that his beard was looking a little grayer than usual.

Pry, who turned 50 this year, laughed.

“That’s what 0-and-5 will do to you, man,” Pry joked, punctuating it with an expletive.

It’s slightly easier to laugh now that the Lions have won two in a row since that historic losing streak. In particular, Pry’s defense played much better in wins over Michigan and Rutgers compared to those five losses, in which the unit surrendered 36 points per game.

“The criticism probably would have started with me,” Pry said. “That was some pretty shoddy tackling going on. It was just too loose. There was just too much space and not getting in a good position to make the tackle.

“It’s something we practice all the time. I’ve been most disappointed in my position, the linebackers. We’ve tackled well in the box. We just haven’t tackled well in space. We’ve worked on it. We’ve emphasized it. It’s still not where I’d like it to be.”

Pry and the Lions are hoping to have Castro-Fields available against the Spartans after the senior cornerback missed the last four games with an undisclosed injury.

More QB questions

One caveat to the Lions’ recent improvement on defense is that it has come against some unsettled quarterback situations.

Michigan was starting backup Cade McNamara, who appeared to injure his shoulder in the first half. Neither McNamara, nor original starter Joe Milton was effective throwing the ball.

Rutgers starter Noah Vedral was returning from an injury and was still splitting time with Johnny Langan.

It could be a similar situation against Michigan State, where starter Rocky Lombardi was knocked out of last week’s loss to Ohio State with an apparent head injury.

Redshirt freshman Payton Thorne replaced him and provided a brief spark by rushing for a touchdown. First-year Spartans coach Mel Tucker said this week that he wasn’t sure if Lombardi would be available to return.

Time change

Penn State’s regular season finale is usually at 3:30 p.m., and that was again the plan by the TV networks for 2020.

Naturally, 2020 had other ideas.

The annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Ohio State is traditionally at noon, which typically makes Penn State a popular ratings pick for the 3:30 p.m. window. But Michigan was forced to cancel its game against the Buckeyes because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.

It was one of several games to be canceled or postponed this week, creating a domino effect that mover the Lions vs. Spartans into the noon window. The game will now be on ABC instead of ESPN as originally scheduled.