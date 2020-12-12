🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes’ Donald Flynn was second in the country in points-per-game with a 1.93 average this past season.

WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes University’s men’s ice hockey team is in just its third year of existence.

And in that short time, the Colonels have become a model Division III program.

Wilkes was ranked in the USCHO.com Top 15 rankings multiple times last season. The Colonels also featured one of the top players in Division III in Donald Flynn.

The 2019-2020 season that Flynn had as a sophomore was nothing short of historic. He led the nation with 27 goals and was second in the country in points-per-game with a 1.93 average.

“It is so rare to have unarguably a top three national player at this level on this campus,” Wilkes coach Tyler Hynes said. “From an individual standpoint he has accomplished so much already but I really think he sees everything through the team lens.”

He finished the year with 52 points and earned AHCA First Team East All-American honors and second team All-USCHO.com. He also earned the United Collegiate Hockey Conference co-player of the year award and was nominated for the Sid Watson Player of the Year Award.

Through the first two years of Flynn’s collegiate career, he has helped lead the Colonels to their first two postseason berths, their first postseason wins and an appearance in the UCHC Championship Series.

Even with the 2021 season in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flynn and the Colonels will look to continue improving.

“I think as a team we’re on the cusp of something special, and we’re looking to get over that hump,” Flynn said. “The goal is always going to be the same every year for our team. We’ve got high expectations in our locker room, and I think that’s a big reason we are able to have success.”

Even through the pandemic, Flynn and the rest of the Colonels have continued to prepare for a potential season and take that next step in the UCHC.

“My mindset this summer was to just turn the page and focus on this upcoming year,” Flynn said. “Ultimately my mindset is to never be satisfied and always push to be the best I can be.

“I know every guy on our team took that approach as well, and I’m really hoping we get the opportunity to play and pick up right where we left off.”

Flynn, like the rest of his team, has taken the team-first mindset that every coach.

“That has been the evolution of who he is with his energy and his attitude,” Hynes said. “He sees things through the team lens, and he sees that we still have steps that to take.”

Now with Flynn’s junior season approaching, expectations are high.

“His ability and his drive is enough that everything will follow for him if his effort and energy are there every day, and they have been to his credit,” Hynes said. “It has really been awesome to see.”

Flynn, like his coach, has his expectations set through that team lens.

“For me personally, I want to continue to help the team achieve our ultimate goal however possible,” Flynn said. “I want to help continue building a great culture here for this hockey program and make the school proud.”

Like the rest of 2020, Flynn and the Colonels season is still up in the air, but one thing is certain and its that Wilkes and its top scorer have big goals in mind for 2021.