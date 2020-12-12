🔊 Listen to this

Jahan Dotson was practically up on teammates’ shoulders on the sideline during the fourth quarter. Freshmen Keyvone Lee and KeAndre Lambert-Smith did backflips at the final whistle. Seniors did a lap around an empty Beaver Stadium, celebrating with a banner thanking them for their time at Penn State.

It was a 2-5 team beating a 2-4 team at the end of a bizarre and exhausting regular season. And it meant plenty to the Nittany Lions, 39-24 winners over Michigan State on Saturday.

They may not be able to erase their 0-5 start to this pandemic marred season, but the Lions managed to be one of the few programs in the country to thus far avoid a major COVID-19 outbreak. By staying healthy, Penn State was able to close the regular season with three straight wins and regain some pride for a team that opened the schedule ranked in the top 10.

“I’m really impressed that these last three games, we got back to our identity of finding ways to win,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “Over the last seven years, we’ve overcome adversity and found all different types of wins. … And over the last three weeks, we’ve gotten back to that. So I’m really proud of (the players), really proud of the whole program.

“To find a way to show that type of heart, to show that type of belief and stay together and battle through, I’m very proud of them. It’s not easy to do.”

Nothing has come easy for Penn State in 2020, and Saturday was no exception. For the sixth time in eight games, the Lions went into halftime trailing by double digits. The Spartans scorched the Lions for three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-10 lead into the locker room.

But Penn State responded by scoring on the opening drive of the second half, triggering a 29-3 avalanche that was highlighted by Dotson’s impressive 81-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave the Lions a 15-point lead they protected the rest of the way.

Penn State’s sideline — subdued for much of the season during three lopsided home losses to Ohio State, Maryland and Iowa — erupted at the score, the longest on a punt return since Bryant Johnson’s own 81-yard score against the Spartans back in 2002.

“The punter outkicked the coverage, so I knew I had a little bit of space to get loose,” Dotson said. “And one rule we live by is never let the first guy tackle you. So I had to make the first guy miss, made him miss, my teammates did a great job of giving me a lane and I got through it and ended in the end zone.”

Dotson, who also finished with eight catches for 108 yards, became just one of three Big Ten players this century to top 100 yards receiving and score on a punt return in the same game, and the first Big Ten player to do it in 14 years.

The junior, who emerged as Penn State’s best player during this chaotic season, said after the game he hadn’t put too much thought yet into a potential early jump to the NFL. But he said he would “absolutely” want to play in a bowl game this year if the Lions end up with an invitation.

“I wouldn’t want any other thing than to play with my brothers,” Dotson said.

Yes, Penn State could actually end up with two more games this year. As of Saturday night, the entire conference remained in limbo on what was initially billed by the league as “Champions Week” on Dec. 18-19, pitting the No. 1 team from each division against each other, then the No. 2 team from each side vs. one another — and so on down the line.

While the Big Ten title game is set between Ohio State and Northwestern, no other matchups have been announced, an issue complicated by COVID-19 issues at Michigan, Indiana and Purdue, prompting cancellations of two more games on Saturday.

The Lions don’t know who, when or where they’ll be playing next but are expecting to have a game to play.

“Hopefully we’ll find out some time who we’re playing,” Franklin said. “We don’t know what next week holds yet. Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later.”

A 4-5 Lions team could very well be picked for a bowl game in a year in which many Big Ten squads are going to finish at or below .500, and no minimum threshold is required to be eligible. Some programs — most notably Pitt and Boston College this week — have already announced they will not accept a bowl bid so players can finally leave their makeshift bubbles to back with their families.

That idea may have hit home for some Lions players on Saturday, as it was the first game that their parents were not allowed to watch from the stands because of new coronavirus restrictions that went into effect in Pennsylvania.

Penn State did manage to get some family members inside briefly during warm-ups so they could shout encouragement to players on senior day in small groups from the first row of bleachers. But none were allowed to stay for the actual game.

It was an especially surreal day for those seniors, who don’t know if they’ll get to play again at Beaver Stadium next week. Or if they’ll decide to return for 2021 because the NCAA is not counting this season toward any player’s eligibility limits.

“I went up to the top of the bleachers before the game and just stood there looking out over everything,” fifth-year defensive tackle Antonio Shelton said. “I just took everything in. It was crazy. I was thinking about showing up as an 18-year-old kid not knowing what to expect. Now I’m here.

“We had to battle through a lot. But I’m feeling good right now. Feeling great.”

Shelton and the defense recovered from an awful second quarter to hold the Spartans to three points the rest of the way, not allowing a touchdown on two separate goal-to-go situations. The first was a third-quarter field goal that put Michigan State up 24-18. The second was a fourth-down stop in the final minutes that sealed the win.

In between, Penn State used both quarterbacks to rally the offense. Will Levis’ 1-yard plunge put the Lions up 25-24, and Sean Clifford followed by finding a wide-open Parker Washington for a 49-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown and a 32-24 lead before Dotson put the game away.

Clifford also ran for a 31-yard touchdown in the first half and got things sparked at the start of the third quarter with an 8-yard scoring strike over the middle to Washington.

“We’ve talked about how we want to get as many wins as we can this year, with next week and whatever happens after that,” Clifford said. “But we’re ready to catapult into next year as well.”