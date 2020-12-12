🔊 Listen to this

Nearly a decade after he first met coach James Franklin and four years removed from being rated as one of the top-rated recruits in the nation, Shane Simmons made his first career start in college.

It came on Saturday at the end of his fifth year at Penn State, which was celebrating senior day.

Maybe it wasn’t what the defensive end from Maryland had first envisioned when he arrived as a consensus top-50 overall prospect in the country back in 2016, rated five stars by at least one recruiting service.

But Simmons didn’t have regrets before or after a memorable performance against Michigan State. He chose Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” as his intro song for his senior day ceremony, then turned in a standout performance with seven tackles (two for loss), 1.5 sacks and a key pass break-up to help lead the defense.

“My way is really everything that we do,” Simmons said. “Everything that I have been through since being here, battling through adversity with my foot (injury) and with school made me who I am today.”

Simmons was one of Franklin’s earliest major recruiting wins at Penn State — he was the first player to commit to the 2016 class, picking the Lions way back in July 2014, long before he was able to officially sign.

Injuries — particularly the surgery he needed to repair his foot — slowed his progress. Combine that with some strong competition for playing time at defensive end, and Saturday ended up being his first start for the Nittany Lions.

“I’m really proud of Shane,” Franklin said. “He’s had a long journey. Shane visited me going into his eighth or ninth grade year when I was (head coach) at Vanderbilt. So I’ve known him and his family a long time.

“Really proud of him. He’s done extremely well in school, and he’s been a huge part of our program over the last five years.”

Infirmary report

• The man Simmons replaced in the lineup — Jayson Oweh — never made it onto the field, and the sophomore with a potential NFL future spent the day in street clothes on the sideline.

Oweh briefly left last week’s win at Rutgers with an undisclosed injury after making a hustle play to the sideline for a tackle. Though he returned to that game, Franklin said after Saturday’s win that Oweh was “banged up” and medically unavailable to play against the Spartans.

Simmons and true sophomore Adisa Isaac split most of the snaps in Oweh’s place.

• Franklin said during the week that he thought there would be some good news for Tariq Castro-Fields for Saturday, but the senior cornerback ended up missing his fifth straight game with an undisclosed injury.

Castro-Fields hasn’t played since a Nov. 7 loss to Maryland, though he has been with the team for each game and able to go through warm-ups before spending the day on the sideline.

Sophomore Keaton Ellis again replaced Castro-Fields in the lineup opposite Joey Porter Jr.

• Running back Devyn Ford was in uniform, but the sophomore who has started five games this season did not see the field.

Ford, who stepped in as the starter after the Lions lost Journey Brown and Noah Cain, had been injured three weeks ago against Iowa, missing all but the first drive of that game.

He spent the following weekend with his family following the death of his brother and did not make the trip to Michigan. But he returned a week later to start at Rutgers, splitting time with Keyvone Lee.

It was Lee who got the start against Michigan State, and he was spelled by fellow true freshman Caziah Holmes.

Ford was also replaced on kickoff returns by senior safety Lamont Wade, who returned his first attempt 37 yards — the longest by the team in a season in which the coaches have had players call for fair catches on most kickoffs.

• One player who appeared to be missing from the stadium entirely was junior guard C.J. Thorpe, who also was not on the trip to Rutgers a week ago.

Thorpe opened the season as the first-team right guard and started there the first three games. The Lions would ultimately work promising redshirt freshman Caedan Wallace onto the field as the starting right tackle, shifting senior Will Fries inside to right guard on most drives.

Penn State typically uses a rotation of six or seven offensive linemen during games, so Thorpe remained a part of that group before missing the last two weeks. Juice Scruggs has taken his place in this stretch.

Dwyer’s first touch

Robbie Dwyer had the ball in his hands all the time at Wyoming Valley West. It just wasn’t likely to happen in the college ranks as a linebacker at Penn State.

But while playing as an up man on special teams in the second quarter on Saturday, Dwyer ended up fielding a kickoff for what went down as a return for no yards.

The former Valley West and Wyoming Seminary standout made his collegiate debut a week earlier against Rutgers, and the ball managed to find him in just his second career game.

The more memorable moment came in the fourth quarter when Dwyer and the Lions punt return unit helped clear a path for Jahan Dotson’s electric 81-yard touchdown, with Dwyer following him into the end zone at the end of the play.

A redshirt freshman, Dwyer is one of three Wyoming Valley Conference alums on the Lions 2020 roster along with a pair of offensive linemen in Kaleb Konigus (Lake-Lehman) and Justin Kopko (Hanover Area).

Former Wyoming Area state MVP Dominic DeLuca spent this year rehabbing from a torn ACL and is expected to join the Lions in 2021 as a safety.