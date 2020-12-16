🔊 Listen to this

Pat Freiermuth has had his arm in a sling after undergoing season-ending surgery last month.

He hasn’t played a game in nearly a month and hasn’t caught a touchdown in nearly two.

But in the four games he did play, Pat Freiermuth impressed enough that he was named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year on Tuesday. He is the first Penn State player to win the honor, which is in named in part for former Penn State All-America tight end Ted Kwalick.

“Well deserved but more importantly, earned,” tight ends coach Tyler Bowen wrote on Twitter. “Proud of you!”

Freiermuth, in a little over two seasons of action, ended up passing Kwalick in many spots in the record books. His lone touchdown, which came on the opening drive of the season against Indiana on Oct. 24, gave him the school record for career scores by a tight end.

The junior passed up a chance to head to the NFL last offseason and stuck around for the truncated 2020 schedule, catching 23 passes for 310 yards and the score. He played through an injury for much of the time, hurting his shoulder in the second game against Ohio State.

Despite an NFL future on the horizon, Freiermuth played two more games before sitting down with coach James Franklin and his parents and opting to have season-ending surgery.

Freiermuth has remained around the team and has been sporting a sling on the sideline.

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider called Freiermuth “the ultimate teammate.”

“Thank you for always giving your all and being a team first guy,” Seider wrote on Twitter. “Your leadership this year for this team will always be remembered.”

Freiermuth was also a first-team All-Big Ten pick by coaches and a second-team selection by media.

Guard Mike Miranda was a second-team pick by both while guard/tackle Will Fries was a second-team coaches choice and an honorable mention by the media.

Wideout Jahan Dotson and center Michal Menet were third-team selections in both while tackle Rasheed Walker was named third team by media and honorable mention by coaches.

Defense and special teams awards will be announced Wednesday.

Signing day

Penn State typically puts aside the entire day to celebrate the opening of the early signing period, which opens Wednesday. But because of the pandemic schedule, the Nittany Lions are also preparing to take on Illinois on Saturday.

It makes for a busy day for the Lions, who are in line to sign at least 15 players on Wednesday.

Four-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall leads the verbal commitments as the top-ranked player in Maryland and the nation’s No. 7 rated tackle (No. 50 overall at any position) in the 247Sports Composite.

Malvern Prep wideout Lonnie White, Maryland defensive back Zakee Wheatley and Detroit defensive backs Kalen King and Jaylen Reed are the other four-star prospects in the class which is currently ranked No. 19 nationally in the Composite.

Medical absence for Thorpe

Junior guard C.J. Thorpe, a starter for the first three games of the season has not been with the team for the last two games, which Lions coach James Franklin attributed to a “medical decision” on Tuesday.

“We hope to have him back but we’ll see,” Franklin said. “Those are medical decisions that we’re not involved in but obviously are aware of.”

Hokies game off?

Penn State’s long-awaited first game against Virginia Tech was canceled because of the pandemic after being originally scheduled for this past September in Blacksburg.

It was supposed to be the first half of a separated home-and-home series, with Penn State hosting the Hokies in 2025. But that appears unlikely to happen now, according to Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock.

According to The Athletic, Babcock said Tuesday that because Penn State wasn’t able to play in Virginia, the Hokies would not be going to Happy Valley.