It was 28 days ago that Penn State fell to 0-5.

The worst start to a season in the program’s 134-year history was punctuated when a 305-pound Iowa defensive tackle picked off a pass in the flat, then proceeded to put quarterback Sean Clifford on his wallet — not with a stiff arm but with a juke — en route to a 71-yard touchdown.

It’s was arguably the lowest point for these Nittany Lions, who, prior to a world-altering pandemic, were a top-10 team and considered a serious contender for the College Football Playoff.

Those heights remain far away. But as the Lions prepare to host Illinois Saturday, they still have a chance to counter those five straight losses with five straight wins and avoid the team’s first losing season in 16 years.

“Anything in life, when you come up short, the first thing some people do is turn and run,” senior captain Shaka Toney said after the Lions regrouped to beat Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State. “But you’ve got to figure out another way to invest and keep getting better. That’s all we did.

“It’s been a tough season. This hasn’t been our standard. It hasn’t been anybody’s standard among Penn Staters that bleed blue and white. It’s not what we expected, but I think people should be proud of the way this team finished.”

Unthinkable as it was after that 41-21 loss to Iowa, Penn State would now likely earn an invitation to a bowl game by beating the 2-5 Fighting Illini. If, that is, the players are interested in prolonging an exhausting season.

Unlike a normal year, teams are not required to be .500 to be eligible for the postseason. And even with a couple of Big Ten-affiliated bowl games already canceled — the Holiday Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl will not be played — the Lions would still be high up in the standings for a bowl game.

Amazingly, Penn State would finish in third place in the Big Ten East with a win over Illinois despite having a losing record. Since upsetting the Lions on Nov. 7, Maryland has played just two games because of COVID-19 issues and lost both of them to finish 2-3. Rutgers is 3-5, Michigan is 2-4 and Michigan State is 2-5.

THREE AND OUT

Decision to make

All of this is moot, however, if the Lions decide they don’t want to play after this weekend. Several Power 5 programs have pre-emptively announced they would not accept a bowl invitation as players voted to return to their families rather than go to a middling bowl game with little to no fans in attendance.

Potential Penn State bowl games would be low profile, on the order of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (formerly the Cactus Bowl) on Dec. 26 in Phoenix, or the, uh, Duke’s Mayo Bowl (formerly the Belk Bowl) on Dec. 30 in Charlotte.

Consider that Lions players have been isolated from friends and family since returning to campus in June, and getting to return home for the holidays sounds pretty appealing.

Lions coach James Franklin said a decision hasn’t been made yet because he wants his team focused on Illinois.

“What we’re going to do is Saturday night after the game — because as you know we take a 1-0 mentality — Saturday night after the game we’ll have another discussion” about bowl season, he said.

Changes in Champaign

There is still the matter of beating Illinois, which thumped a Nebraska team that the Lions couldn’t solve.

But the Illini are in a particularly strange spot this week, as the school fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday. The hiring in 2016 was met with plenty of support with Smith best known for leading the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl in the 2006 season.

Smith, though, went just 17-39 in five seasons in Champaign, averaging two Big Ten wins per year.

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will serve as interim coach Saturday.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster, but it’s one of the things that we understand what we signed up for,” Smith said. “That’s the profession, and sometimes you get a change of plans that you don’t want, but it happens. Our first and foremost job is to these young men, these student-athletes that are on the football team. To represent, support, coach, and finish the season.”

Because of injuries, inconsistency and cases of COVID-19, Smith has started — count ‘em — four different quarterbacks in seven games with little success in the passing game. Veteran Michigan transfer Brandon Peters has played the most, but the more mobile Isaiah Williams could end up getting the nod against the Lions after rushing for 192 yards in a win over Rutgers.

Whoever is under center, they won’t have the team’s best receiver to target.

Former blue-chip recruit and USC transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe announced Thursday he was entering the NFL draft. He will not play against Penn State.

Last teams standing

The plan was for the first — and possibly last — Big Ten “Champions Week” to have seven games with all 14 teams in the conference squaring off on Friday and Saturday.

By the time the series was set to kick off Friday night, only four games were left. COVID-19 outbreaks in four programs forced Michigan to cancel against Iowa, Maryland to cancel against Michigan State and both Indiana and Purdue mutually agreeing to cancel their matchup for the second consecutive week.

The Lions, meanwhile, turned in their best testing results since the season started, reporting that the athletic department had just one positive test over the past week.

“For me this week, and the rest of the season, my goal is to continue to keep everybody healthy, which is what I’m very proud of,” Franklin said. “We’ve done a great job of that. Again, knock on wood, it’s not over. As soon as you drop your guard, you get in trouble. But we’ve done a really good job of that.

“Again, I know that, for the most part, all that anybody is focused on is the wins outside of our circle. But I’m really proud of that and we have to continue to finish this thing the right way. My conversations with parents before the season, that was something that I told them we were going to do. So very proud of that.”