Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth has decided to forgo his fourth season and has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It has been an absolute honor representing the Blue and White these past three seasons,” Freiermuth said. “When I received my offer from Penn State, I knew right away it was the place I wanted to be. Obviously, the way my career ended wasn’t what I wished for, needing season-ending surgery on my shoulder. Nittany Nation, I can promise you, I gave you everything I had.

“After many conversations with my loved ones and coaches, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and officially declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Freiermuth’s 16 career touchdown receptions are the most all-time by a PSU tight end and rank eighth overall in program history. His 1,185 career receiving yards rank 26th in program history and third among tight ends. He became the 34th Nittany Lion and seventh Penn State tight end to accumulate 1,000 career receiving yards.

A native of Merrimac, Mass., Freiermuth was selected as the 2020 Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year, marking Penn State’s first tight end to win the award. The junior started the first four games of the season before a season-ending injury. Prior to his injury, Freiermuth led all FBS tight ends with 5.8 receptions per game and ranked fifth averaging 77.5 receiving yards per game.

Freiermuth sits seventh overall in the Big Ten in receptions, eighth in receiving yards (310) and ninth in receiving yards per game in 2020. He still leads all Big Ten tight ends in receiving yards as of Dec. 19 games and closes his career having caught at least one pass in 29-straight games, dating back to the Pitt game in 2018, which was tied for the longest active streak among FBS tight ends with Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson through Nov. 14.

Freiermuth was a preseason first team All-American by multiple outlets and was a member of the John Mackey and Biletnikoff Award Watch Lists.

“We sincerely appreciate Pat’s contributions to our football program and Penn State University,” said head coach James Franklin. “He is a person of high character who has perfectly exemplified our core values. From day one, Pat totally bought into our program and helped drive our culture forward. In the locker room, his actions were recognized by his teammates as he was a two-time captain. On the field, his success was well documented as an All-American, All-Big Ten performer and the Big Ten’s Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year this year despite only playing four games due to an injury. Pat is making the best decision for himself, his family and I fully support his choice. One of my responsibilities as head coach is to ensure all our players maximize their potential and fulfill their dreams. I am excited to see Pat chase his professional aspirations and I am confident he will succeed in the NFL and whatever else in his future that he sets his mind on!”