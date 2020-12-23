🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference had two players selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State team in Class 6A on Wednesday.

Hazleton Area sophomore Matthew Cusatis and Williamsport senior Nassir Jones earned honors on the defensive side of the ball. Cusatis was selected as a defensive specialist and Jones as a defensive lineman.

The Lackawanna Conference landed one player on the Class 6A team — Delaware Valley senior linebacker Jason Henderson. Jersey Shore’s Tom Gravish, who previously coached in the WVC with Williamsport, was named the Coach of the Year in Class 4A.

The Class 4A and 5A all-state teams were also released. Neither the WVC nor the Lackawanna Conference had any players selected.

Cusatis was one of just two sophomores to make the Class 6A squad. Although he earned all-state honors on defense, his athleticism shined on offense where he made some difficult catches. He finished with 38 receptions for 544 yards and 7 TDs.

Jones was one of the best two-way players in the WVC. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Bloomsburg recruit was constantly double-teamed yet finished with over 50 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He led all WVC tight ends with 32 receptions for 424 yards and 6 TDs.

Henderson, an Old Dominion commit, had over 100 tackles in seven games. Gravish coached Jersey Shore to a 10-1 record, the District 4 Class 4A title and a spot in the PIAA Class 4A state championship game.