Penn State made one thing very clear in December — the Nittany Lions were going to be active in the transfer portal.

An understatement. In the two weeks since the Lions’ season ended, they have secured four commitments from players who are set to enroll at Penn State in January.

The latest came Thursday at a position of high need for the program as former Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie announced he would be joining the Lions.

“Glad to start a new journey and be part of the Penn State family,” Ebiketie wrote on Twitter.

Lions coach James Franklin publicly announced he was looking for defensive ends and defensive backs in a national signing day news conference on Dec. 16, signaling that the team was open for business in the portal.

Since then, the Lions have landed pledges from Baylor running back John Lovett, South Carolina cornerback John Dixon and Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo. The NCAA has ruled that all transfers this season are eligible to play in 2021.

Of the four, Ebiketie may have the biggest opportunity for next fall.

Penn State is replacing three of its top four defensive ends from 2020, including starters Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh, who were both first-team All-Big Ten selections. Toney and Oweh are headed into the NFL draft while Shane Simmons has wrapped up his playing career.

The Lions’ top returning defensive end will be third-year sophomore Adisa Isaac with a wide-open competition for the other spots on the two-deep.

Ebiketie was a second-team All-AAC selection in 2020, leading the Owls in tackles for loss (8.5), sacks (4.0) and forced fumbles (3), posting those numbers in just six games. He added an 11-yard fumble return for a touchdown for good measure in a win over South Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder hails from Silver Spring, Md., and signed with Temple in the 2017 recruiting class. He redshirted his first year and broke out in 2020, his first season as a stater.

Ebiketie will be a fifth-year junior for Penn State with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Lions likely aren’t done looking for new players in the portal. So far, only two Penn State players — defensive tackles Antonio Shelton and Judge Culpepper — have formally entered the portal themselves, but more are likely to come.

Penn State is expecting action on both sides.

“The big change that we think is likely to happen here shortly is that kids will have immediate eligibility,” director of player personnel Andy Frank said on signing day. “That’s going to be another ramp-up to what the transfer portal means. I think we all kind of realize that, in the past, for us at Penn State, transfers were not a big part of our overall recruiting process. That will change.

“We’re not going to make a full-time living in terms of all of our players are going to come to the transfer portal by any stretch of the imagination. We’re still going to do the majority of our recruiting from the high school ranks, but we’re going to be active in the transfer portal, and we’re going to be looking for guys that can help us fill gaps.”

On the high school recruiting front, Penn State is hoping to open the new year on Friday with a splash, as Harrisburg-area athlete Mekhi Flowers has the Lions among his finalists, and the Steelton-Highspire junior is set to announce in the afternoon.