The recruiting results, James Franklin acknowledged last summer, was not good enough. Especially in Pennsylvania.

That was for the mostly completed 2021 signing class. The Penn State coach and his staff have already turned things around dramatically for the 2022 cycle.

Less than 12 hours into the new year, that process continued. The Nittany Lions landed a commitment from standout Steelton-Highspire junior Mehki Flowers on Friday morning.

Flowers, who could play either receiver or defensive back in college, becomes the eighth member of the Lions’ 2022 class and the fifth from Pennsylvania. All eight are rated as four-star prospects in the 247Sports Composite, with Flowers the highest-ranked so far as the country’s No. 121 overall recruit.

His commitment pushed Penn State ahead of LSU for the No. 2 class in the early Composite team rankings.

“Gear me up (coach Franklin),” Flowers wrote on Twitter. “Super excited to get started with you. Let’s make HISTORY.”

Checking in at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Flowers helped lead Steel-High to a 12-0 record and the PIAA Class A championship in November, getting the Rollers on the board with a 50-yard touchdown catch in a 32-20 win over Jeannette.

His play helped him earn Class A state player of the year honors last month.

Former Steel-High star and Penn State captain Jordan Hill, a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, praised Flowers for his potential.

“When you get to the next level, you see there’s guys that have that ‘it’ factor,” Hill said in Flowers’ commitment video. “And then you get to the NFL, and guys have that ‘it’ factor. And he has that.

“I don’t think he necessarily knows how good he can be, which is the scariest part about it.”

Flowers is rated as a receiver in the Composite as the nation’s No. 15 wideout and is the No. 4 overall prospect in Pennsylvania.

He is joined in the class by four other Keystone State standouts — Downingtown West offensive lineman Drew Shelton (No. 5), Northeast defensive lineman Ken Talley (No. 7), Manheim Township receiver Anthony Ivey (No. 8) and York Central quarterback Beau Pribula (No. 12).

The Lions signed just four in-state players in last month’s early window for the 2021 class.