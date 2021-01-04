🔊 Listen to this

It’s official – the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will return to the ice in February.

The AHL announced on Monday that 28 teams will compete in the upcoming season, scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.

The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds have elected to opt out of play for the 2020-21 season. All three teams will return to play in 2021-22.

For this season, the AHL will operate in five divisions; the Atlantic, Canadian, North, Central and Pacific. Further details about how the season will be played out such as formats, schedules and playoffs are still being determined.

The Penguins will be playing in the North Division, where they are joined by the Binghamton Devils, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.

The Canadien Division, which consists of the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies, are set to play but will still need government approval.

Four of the 28 teams have been granted provisional relocations for this season only. The Binghamton Devils will play in Newark, N.J.; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, Calif.; the Providence Bruins will play in Marlborough, Mass.; and the San Diego Gulls will play in Irvine, Calif.

Under Pennsylvania’s current COVID-19 restrictions, it is unlikely that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton would be able to have fans in attendance for any home games.

Below is the new divisional allignment for the 2020-21 season.

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Hartford Wolf Pack

Providence Bruins

Canadian Division

Belleville Senators

Laval Rocket

Manitoba Moose

Toronto Marlies

(all pending provincial government approval)

North Division

Binghamton Devils

Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Rochester Americans

Syracuse Crunch

Utica Comets

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Central Division

Chicago Wolves

Cleveland Monsters

Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild

Rockford IceHogs

Texas Stars

Pacific Division

Bakersfield Condors

Colorado Eagles

Henderson Silver Knights

Ontario Reign

San Diego Gulls

San Jose Barracuda

Stockton Heat

Tucson Roadrunners