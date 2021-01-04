It’s official – the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will return to the ice in February.
The AHL announced on Monday that 28 teams will compete in the upcoming season, scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.
The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds have elected to opt out of play for the 2020-21 season. All three teams will return to play in 2021-22.
For this season, the AHL will operate in five divisions; the Atlantic, Canadian, North, Central and Pacific. Further details about how the season will be played out such as formats, schedules and playoffs are still being determined.
The Penguins will be playing in the North Division, where they are joined by the Binghamton Devils, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.
The Canadien Division, which consists of the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies, are set to play but will still need government approval.
Four of the 28 teams have been granted provisional relocations for this season only. The Binghamton Devils will play in Newark, N.J.; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, Calif.; the Providence Bruins will play in Marlborough, Mass.; and the San Diego Gulls will play in Irvine, Calif.
Under Pennsylvania’s current COVID-19 restrictions, it is unlikely that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton would be able to have fans in attendance for any home games.
Below is the new divisional allignment for the 2020-21 season.
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Hartford Wolf Pack
Providence Bruins
Canadian Division
Belleville Senators
Laval Rocket
Manitoba Moose
Toronto Marlies
(all pending provincial government approval)
North Division
Binghamton Devils
Hershey Bears
Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Rochester Americans
Syracuse Crunch
Utica Comets
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Central Division
Chicago Wolves
Cleveland Monsters
Grand Rapids Griffins
Iowa Wild
Rockford IceHogs
Texas Stars
Pacific Division
Bakersfield Condors
Colorado Eagles
Henderson Silver Knights
Ontario Reign
San Diego Gulls
San Jose Barracuda
Stockton Heat
Tucson Roadrunners