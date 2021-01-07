🔊 Listen to this

C.J. Thorpe’s final game at Penn State came on Nov. 28, when he played guard for the Nittany Lions in a slump-busting win at Michigan.

He plans for his next game to come at a different school and at a different position.

Thorpe announced his intention to transfer on Thursday, posting on social media that he intended to finish this semester at Penn State to earn his degree and then join another program as a defensive lineman for the 2021 season.

He would be immediately eligible to play in the fall as a fifth-year junior and would have two years of eligibility.

“With a year of experience in college at defense as well as a playing style that is truly made for it, I believe this is the best move for me,” Thorpe wrote about his desire to play defense. “Having two years of eligibility left will allow me to pursue what I believe to me my true position on the field.

“I will be giving my heart and soul to this journey and am open to all the help available. To the coaches, just sit down and talk with me and you will understand I am more than what’s on paper.”

Though he was recruited as one of the top offensive line recruits in the country out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic in the 2017 cycle, Penn State shifted Thorpe to defensive tackle for much of the 2018 season out of necessity for depth reasons.

He moved back for 2019 and by opened 2020 as the starter at right guard before being moved into a rotational role.

But after the Michigan win, Thorpe did not travel with the team to Rutgers and did not appear to be at Beaver Stadium with the Lions for their final two games against Michigan State and Illinois.

Coach James Franklin said Thorpe was absent because of a medical decision.

Thorpe had a reputation among teammates of being one of the most aggressive competitors on the roster and was in the middle of skirmishes at practices as well as in games.

After starting in the first three games in 2020, Thorpe opened the Nebraska game on the sideline with Caedan Wallace taking over at right tackle, shifting Will Fries inside to Thorpe’s right guard spot.

Thorpe was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in the red zone that game, one of a handful of personal foul flags he drew in his three seasons on the field.

Franklin did not mention Thorpe by name after the loss to the Cornhuskers but voiced his displeasure at the penalties.

“All the little extra stuff after every single play, that’s gotta get corrected,” Franklin said. We’ve been talking about it for three years.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Thorpe had not formally entered his name into the NCAA’s online transfer portal, which would allow coaches from other programs to contact him.

When he does, he would become the third Penn State player to enter the portal so far this offseason, joining defensive tackles Antonio Shelton and Judge Culpepper.

Both Shelton and Culpepper announced their intentions to play at other schools this week, with Shelton heading to Florida and Culpepper choosing Toledo.

As for Thorpe, he has time to figure out his next step after publicly saying goodbye on Thursday.

“These past 4 years at Penn State have taught me unforgettable lessons,” he wrote. “There have been trials and tribulations that helped me to grow into the person I am today. For all of these things, the good and the bad, I am thankful.

“To the coaching staff, I want to thank them for showing me how the world works, and supporting me even when I couldn’t see it. To my teammates, I’m thankful to them for enlightening me to their cultures and their lives. And to everyone I’ve met, y’all have shown me so much love and many different perspectives that it’s helped me more than anything.”