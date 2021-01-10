🔊 Listen to this

Dallas’ Austin Finarelli is one of two starters returning for the Mountaineers, who had their season end because of COVID-19 before playing in the PIAA Class 5A state quarterfinals last season.

Teams are listed in predicted order of finish. MMI Prep has decided not to play due to COVID-19 concerns.

DIVISION 1

1. CRESTWOOD

Coach: Mark Atherton

2019-20 WVC record: 12-4 Div. 1, 1st; 18-8 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Pittston Area, L 59-53

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 7 (3A – 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009; A – 1967)

Key players lost: Brandon Niemenski, C; Brad Papura, F; Don Shaw, C

Key players: Paul Feisel, F, Sr.; Ryan Petrosky, G, Sr.; Nick Ruggeri, G, Sr.; Marcus Vieney, G, Sr.; Jacob Zaleski, G, Sr.; Mike Zaleski, G, Sr.; Zayne Dunsmuir, C, Jr.; Sam Balliet, G, Jr.

Outlook: While Crestwood displaced Hazleton Area as the Division 1 champion, winning a four-team playoffs, the success didn’t carry over to districts. The Comets lost in the first round, keeping them searching for their first district crown since 2009. While there’s not much size on the roster, there is plenty of experience to repeat as divisional champion. Petrosky, a Times Leader All-WVC selection, and Jacob Zaleski, and All-WVC second-team pick, lead a balanced offensive attack. Marcus Vieney and Paul Feisel are also returning starters, while Mike Zaleski started a handful of games. Crestwood – as always – should be very strong on the defensive end.

2. WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Pat Toole

2019-20 WVC record: 11-5 Div. 1, 2nd; 16-11 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Williamsport, W 60-58; Scranton, W 62-45. PIAA 6A Playoffs – Pennridge, L 49-41

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 1 (6A – 2020)

Key players lost: Brandon Hall, F

Key players: Matt Egidio, G, Sr.; Jack Gilgallon, F, Sr.; Blake Masker, F, Sr. (injured); Saquan Portee, G, Sr.; Xariel Sanchez, G, Sr.; Mike Senape, G, Sr.; Cole Walker, F, Sr.; Naquan Hollman, F, Jr.; Jacob Horga, F, Jr.

Outlook: The Wolfpack unseated Hazleton Area as the D2-6A champions in their first season and also finished in a four-way tie in Division 1, only to lose in the title game to Crestwood. However, there have been a couple setbacks. Blake Masker broke his ankle and was scheduled to be back in mid or late January. Then District 2 decided Brandon Hall, a Times Leader All-WVC pick, had exhausted his eligibility because he played in New York prior. Still, the Wolfpack should be in the thick of the divisional and district races. Cole Walker will be a four-year starter, having played for Toole at Meyers, and earned Times Leader All-WVC second-teams honors last season. Point guard Saquan Portee is a pest on defense despite being 5-foot-6. Matt Egidio brings offense from the perimeter. Jack Gilgallon has some starting experience.

3. HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Tim Barletta

2019-20 WVC record: 9-5 Div. 1, 5th; 13-10 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Scranton, L 51-50

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 13 (6A – 2017, 2018, 2019; 4A – 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2014)

Key players lost: Scott Campbell, G; Dewin Concepcion, F (transferred to Marian Catholic); Kevin Gil, G; Jawardt Nieves, F; Andrew Vayda, G

Key players: Angel Cruz, C, Sr.; Chris Garcia, F, Sr.; Brett Antolick, F, So.

Outlook: The Cougars saw their Division 1 reign end as they lost their final four games to finish one game out of a four-way tie for first place. The woes spilled over to districts where their three-year D2-6A title run ended. Barletta, a long-time assistant, takes over for Mike Joseph, who had the position opened at the end of the season. Angel Cruz gives the team some size, and Chris Garcia is a capable 3-point shooter. But like last season, there doesn’t seem to be a go-to guy … at least for now. The backcourt needs to be replaced and that could be the key to success.

4. TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Spencer Lunger

2019-20 WVC record: 9-5 Div. 2, 3rd; 15-8 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Nanticoke Area, L 46-38

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Dave Baltrusaitis; Jack Frisco; Jaren Robinson

Key players: Jack Chilson, C, Sr.; Ryan Harder, F, Sr.; Mike Kuzma, G, Sr.; Nathan Lord, F, Sr.; Chris Trochak, G, Sr.; Ben Chilson, F, So.; Shane Macko, G, So.; Dylan Mateus, G, So.

Outlook: Tunkhannock, which moves to Division 1, was strong defensively last season, holding 14 opponents to under 50 points. If the Tigers are to continue to play well on that end of the court, they’ll need some newcomers to step up. The offense will need some tinkering as well, but at least the top-three scorers return. Ryan Harder, a Times Leader All-WVC selection, was among Division 2’s leading scorers and 3-point shooters. Jack Chilson brings 6-foot-6 size and a double-digit scoring average. Ben Chilson also returns after starting as a sophomore. The Tigers can make some noise in the division if the other pieces fit in well.

5. PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Al Semenza

2019-20 WVC record: 10-5 Div. 1, tied 4th; 18-10 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Crestwood, W 59-53; Wallenpaupack, L 53-48; Abington Heights, W 37-35. PIAA 5A Playoffs – Penncrest, W 42-40; Archbishop Wood, L 72-45

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1978)

Key players lost: Logan Booth, G; Joe Cencetti, F; Mike George, G; Brennan Higgins, G; Andrew Krawczyk, F; Alex Penxa, F

Key players: David Behm, F, Sr.; Matt Johnson, G, Sr.; Omar Aziz, F, Jr.; Ethan Ghannam, F, Jr.; Alex Hoban, F, Jr.; Dom Januzzi, G, Jr.; Jack Locker, F, Jr.; Brayden Powers, G, Jr.; JJ Walsh, G, Jr.; Anthony Cencetti, So.; Jack Long, So.

Outlook: The Patriots lost four games by four points or less and another in overtime, and finished in a four-way tie for first place in Division 1. While they lost in the Division 1 playoffs, they did work their way into the state tournament. This season, though, the road is expected to be much more difficult as most of the major contributors are graduated. JJ Walsh, a Times Leader All-WVC second-team selection, will lead the offense. He averaged 12.4 points and nailed 33 3-pointers in divisional play. Matt Johnson was one of the first guys off the bench and closed last season strongly. But after that, there’s no other guys to logged much playing time in 2019-20. David Behm is 6-foot-5 and Ethan Ghannam is 6-4, so there is some size to work with.

6. WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Chris Parker

2019-20 WVC record: 2-12 Div. 1, 7th; 4-18 overall

2019-20 postseason: Did not qualify

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 3 (4A – 1999, 2000; 3A – 1981)

Key players lost: Tyler Gillespie, C; Roland Hamad, F; Jumur Johnson, F; Joe Lombardo, G; Sam McNeill, F; Justus Simpson, G

Key players: Cole Gorham, C, Sr.; Mason Mendygral, G, Sr. (Holy Redeemer transfer); Christian Michak, G, Sr.; Kenny Brown, G, Jr.; Brian Gill, C, Jr.; Tyreese Harris, Jr., G; John Mann, F, Jr.

Outlook: Parker, who had a successful but at times controversial five-year run as Holy Redeemer’s girls coach, takes over a program in dire need of some good fortune. The Spartans are 10-57 over the past three seasons and haven’t won a postseason game since 2016. Parker will be working with pretty much a clean slate as only Cole Gorham and Christian Michak logged any significant varsity minutes last season. Mason Mendygral returns after a year at Holy Redeemer and will stabilize the backcourt. Parker also feels good about the depth, but finding the right rotations could take some time. A rebuild is going to take some time and effort.

7. BERWICK

Coach: Bob Calarco Jr.

2019-20 WVC record: 1-13 Div. 1, 8th; 3-20 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Scranton Prep, L 72-30

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Eric Montes, F

Key players: Blaine Cleaver, C, Sr.; Isaac Tripp, G, Sr.; Brayden Boone, G, Jr.; Miles Doll, G, Jr.; Josh Persaud, F, Jr.; Ryen Steele, G, Jr.; Tahsjee Taylor, F, Jr.; Matt Lonczynski, F, So.; Sean Murphy, G, So.; Jordan Montes, G, Fr.

Outlook: Since winning 15 games in 2016-17, Berwick has won only 14 times over the past three seasons. The 14-54 overall record in that span had the school replace Jason Kingery with Calarco, an assistant in the program. The Dawgs went very young over the past few seasons and the growing pains were evident. They failed to top 40 points eight times last season. Miles Doll and Sean Murphy are returning starters, while Brayden Boone and Tahsjee Taylor contributed on the varsity level. Newcomers Isaac Tripp, Matt Lonczynski and Jordan Montes will play roles. Blaine Cleaver, who will play football at Army,was recovering from an injury that wiped out his football season. Berwick remains in a rebuild, but might be able to climb up the ladder a few rungs.

DIVISION 2

1. HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: Paul Guido

2019-20 WVC record: 12-2 Div. 2, 2nd; 19-7 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Dunmore, W 80-43; Lakeland, W 70-46; Riverside, W 72-44. PIAA 3A Playoffs – SLA Beeber, W 61-32; Neumann-Goretti, L 87-49

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 3 (3A – 2011, 2017, 2020)

Key players lost: Jared Piontkowski, C; Mason Mendygral, G (transferred to Wyo. Valley West)

Key players: Matt Carty, G, Sr.; Patrick DelBalso, G, Sr.; Alex Hijkowski, F, Sr.; Jake Pizzolato, F, Sr.; Alex Rymar, F, Sr.; Zach Perta, G, Jr.; Matt Prociak, C/F, Jr.; Justice Shoats, G, Jr.; Darryl Wright, G, Jr; Jeffrey Kozerski, F, So.

Outlook: Justice Shoats, the Times Leader Player of the Year, gives Redeemer an experienced and talented backcourt player. He is drawing interest from Division I programs. Matt Prociak will be counted on more inside with Jared Piontkowski having graduated. Alex Rymar did a lot of things that don’t show up in the box score. The Royals also have nice depth to surround the returning starters, giving Guido the ability to mix-and-match depending on opponent. The only losses after the New Year were to Wyoming Seminary (twice) and perennial state power Neumann-Goretti. A solid contender for the division and district titles.

2. WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Pete Moses

2019-20 WVC record: 14-0 Div. 2, 1st; 22-3 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Carbondale Area, W 86-32; Riverside, L 77-69

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 3 (3A – 2018, 2019; A – 1985)

Key players lost: Alex Meuser, G; Jeremy Callahan, G; Todd Phillips, F

Key players: Gavin Flanley, F/C, Sr.; Jake Koretz, G, Sr.; Andrew Maddock, G, Sr.; Ethan Meuser, C, Sr.; Aiden Murphy, G, Sr.; Cooper Wood, G/F, Sr.; Isaiah Stull, G, So. (Wyo. Valley West transfer)

Outlook: An upset loss to Riverside in the D2-3A semifinals prevented top-seeded Seminary from a three-peat. Todd Phillips and Jeremy Callahan were Times Leader All-WVC selections and scorers during the two-year run and certainly will be missed. However, the cupboard isn’t bare. Ethan Meuser is among the area’s top big men and led the team with a 14-point scoring average. He’s 6-foot-7, but can shoot from the perimeter and defend out there as well. Point guard Jake Koretz tossed in 11.8 per game and was an All-WVC second-team pick. Aiden Murphy was the sixth guy last season and will move into a starting role. Gavin Flanley will work inside, while Andrew Maddock or Isaiah Stull will be the other starter.

3. DALLAS

Coach: Mark Belenski

2019-20 WVC record: 10-5 Div. 1, tied 4th; 21-6 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – West Scranton, W 57-39; Abington Heights, W 49-39; Wallenpaupack, L 33-32. PIAA 5A Playoffs – Frankford, W 69-57; York William Penn, W 78-51; Archbishop Wood, canceled

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (3A – 1984; 2A – 1967)

Key players lost: Luke DelGaudio, F/G; Jack Farrell, C/F; Sam Nocito, G; Dylan Schuster, G

Key players: Austin Finarelli, G, Jr.; Nick Nocito, G, Jr.; Mike Bufalino, F, So.

Outlook: The Mountaineers drop down to Division 2 to balance out the divisions after MMI Prep decided not to play this season. After a poor offensive performance in the D2-5A title game, Dallas marched to the PIAA 5A quarterfinals when COVID-19 closed down the state playoffs. Plenty of talent, though, has departed so another deep state run doesn’t appear likely. The backcourt is in good hands for at least two more years with Austin Finarelli and Nick Nocito back. But other than Bufalino, who saw more time late in the season, there is a lack of on-court varsity experience. The Mountaineers will be strong, but not like last season.

4. NANTICOKE

Coach: Zach Pientka

2019-20 WVC record: 4-10 Div. 1, 6th; 8-18 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Tunkhannock, W 46-38; Valley View, L 50-43; Hanover Area, W 57-53. PIAA 4A Playoffs – Montoursville, L 66-51

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 14 (3A – 1967, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2003)

Key players lost: Colby Butczynski, G/F; Collin Brown, G; Andy Kozlofski, F

Key players: JJ Bielecki, Sr.; John Chernowsky, Sr.; Jake Krupinski, Sr.; Luke Myers, Sr.; Sincere Shiloh, Sr.; Justin Spencer, So.

Outlook: The Trojans shift from Division 1 to Division 2 under realignment. Jake Krupinski, a four-year starter, will be part of a solid returning group. JJ Bielecki, Luke Myers and Sincere Shiloh were also major contributors on the varsity level last season. There is also a very promising bunch of freshman aboard, so the Trojans could be a blend of experience and youth. Offense was an issue last season as Nanticoke Area failed to crack 50 points on 12 occasions and could be once again. Looks like a team that could be on either side of .500 by a few games.

5. LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Dwayne Kalinay

2019-20 WVC record: 5-9 Div. 2, 5th; 6-17 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Lakeland, L 61-40.

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (A – 1979)

Key players lost: none

Key players: Ethan Adams, G, Sr.; Neil Dougherty, F, Sr.; Josh Kane, G, Sr.; Hayden Klopp, F, Sr.; Max Paczewski, G, Sr.; Cole Morio, G, Jr.; Corey Bean, F/C, So.

Outlook: The Black Knights finished with the same overall record as in 2018-19 because of inconsistency. The offense was fine in some games, only for the defense to falter. The reverse happened as well where the offense couldn’t muster enough points despite a fine defensive effort. That could change this season as everybody is back. Max Paczewski, a Times Leader All-WVC second-team selection, led Division 2 with 33 3-pointers and averaged 16.8 points. He’s close to 1,000 career points. Neil Doughery (10.1) and Josh Kane (9.6) were also solid on the offensive end. Overall, the Black Knights have nice depth and experience, so finishing over .500 isn’t out of the question.

6. HANOVER AREA

Coaches: Chris Gray

2019-20 WVC record: 8-6 Div. 2, 4th; 11-13 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Western Wayne, W 60-49; Scranton Prep, L 57-53; Nanticoke Area, L 57-53.

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1988)

Key players lost: Khairi Carson,G; Auggie George F/G; Asad Whitehead, G

Key players: Matt Barber, G, Sr.; Ryan Bohlin, F/C, Sr.; Joe Curcio, F, Sr.; Connor Hummer, F, Sr.; Todd Kolbicka, G, Sr.; Bobby Sabecky, G, Sr.; Mike Merth, G/F, Jr.; Jake Zola, Jr.; Elijah Noe, F, So.

Outlook: Five losses by four points or less prevented Hanover Area from finishing over .500. Two-time Times Leader All-WVC selection Asad Whitehead, who was strong attacking the rim, will be a big void to fill. Todd Kolbicka added some 3-point shooting, although most of the Hawkeyes’ scoring came inside the arc. Matt Barber, Joe Curcio and Mike Merth have significant varsity experience. First-year player Connor Hummer was a football standout as a linebacker and brings much-needed size. There is enough talent returning to make things interesting and make Hanover Area a tough out on many nights.

7. WYOMING AREA

Coach: Anthony Macario

2019-20 WVC record: 4-10 Div. 2, 6th; 7-16 overall

2019-20 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View, L 73-50

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1971)

Key players lost: Cole Coolbaugh, G; Sammy Solomon, F

Key players: Jake Greenfield, G, Sr.; Jesse Mikoliczyk, C, Sr.; Matt Sorick, G, Sr.; Jason Wiedl, F, Sr.; Nate Winnick, F, Sr.; Caden Bonita, G, Jr.; Nick Elko, C, Jr.; Evan Melberger, G, Jr.; John Morgan, G, Jr.

Outlook: Wyoming Area bounced back from a two-win season in 2018-19 to post seven wins. Defense was a problem at times, with seven opponents topping 70 points. The team will miss Cole Coolbaugh’s athleticism on the outside and Sammy Solomon’s size in the paint. Jake Greenfield averaged 9.2 points in divisional play and was one of the better 3-point shooters. Jesse Mikoliczyk will add size inside, while Evan Melberger and Jason Wiedl saw action in every divisional contest. Nick Elko, a 300-plus pound football standout, returns after not playing last season.