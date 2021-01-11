🔊 Listen to this

The Crestwood boys basketball game on Monday night against Hanover Area was postponed due to a COVID-19 issue.

Crestwood superintendent Robert Mehalick posted the following on the school’s Facebook page: “This evening’s Senior High Boys Basketball game against Hanover is cancelled due to our team having a positive exposure to COVID-19. The team will quarantine for 10 days and all practices and games during that time will be postponed.”

Crestwood opened its season Saturday at Dallas. The shutdown means the Comets will miss four additional games — Tuesday at Williamsport, Friday at Hazleton Area, Jan. 19 at Pittston Area and Jan. 22 vs. Tunkhannock.

The earliest Crestwood would be able to restart would be Jan. 21 under a 10-day quarantine. However, the PIAA requires any sports team which unable to practice for more than seven consecutive calendar days to have two practices before resuming competition. That would make Jan. 23 the first day the Comets could play a game.

The Danville at Holy Redeemer boys game scheduled for Monday was also postponed.