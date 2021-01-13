🔊 Listen to this

Kennedy Yaple and Morgan Hermanofski each had 17 points as Northwest had four players in double figures in a 62-31 girls basketball win against St. John Neumann of Williamsport on Tuesday.

Charleigh Miner added 15 and Karsyn Miner tossed in 13.

Crestwood 59, Wyoming Seminary 24

Helena Jardine scored 19 points and Brianna Wickiser added 11 as Crestwood topped Wyoming Seminary.

Jaden Weiss scored all 10 of her points in the second quarter to allow the Comets to take a 26-11 lead into halftime.

Cassidy Skoronski had 10 for Seminary.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 55, Wyoming Valley West 48

Nanticoke Area rallied from a 21-8 deficit midway through the second quarter to defeat Wyoming Valley West.

Sincere Shiloh scored 17 points and Jake Krupinski added 12 for the Trojans.

Cole Gorham led Valley West with 13 points and eight rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 62, St. John Neumann 31

ST. JOHN NEUMANN (31) — Lily Reid 5 0-0 10, Julian Kriner 0 0-0 0, Jaden Nixon 0 0-0 0, LaKayla Coleman 0 0-0 0, Brianna Lisi 0 0-0 0, Ellie Androvette 1 0-1 2, Giyannah Porlante 2 1-5 5, Sheiona Tutler 5 4-6 14. Totals 13 5-12 31.

NORTHWEST (62) — Kenndy Yaple 7 0-0 17, Kaelyn Crawford 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hermanofski 7 1-2 17, Charleigh Miner 5 1-2 15, Maggie Miller 0 0-2 0, Karsyn Miner 5 3-4 13, Cassidy Crawford 0 0-0 0, Dashawnna Jones 0 0-0 0, Angelina DiPino 0 0-0 0, Taylor Noss 0 0-0 0, Hailey Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-10 62.

St. John Neumann`8`10`5`8 — 31

Northwest`17`19`20`6 — 62

Three-point goals: NWT 9 (Yaple 3, Hermanofski 2, C.Miner 4).

Crestwood 59, Wyoming Seminary 24

CRESTWOOD (59) — Camryn Collins 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Isabella Caporuscio 3 0-0 6, Julia Glowacki 0 0-0 0, Julia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Jaden Weiss 5 0-0 10, Cadence Hiller 4 1-2 9, Helena Jardine 8 2-2 19, Grace Pasternick 0 0-0 0, Brianna Kijek 0 0-0 0, Brianna Wickiser 5 1-3 11. Totals 27 4-7 59.

WYO. SEMINARY (24) — Ava Bufalino 0 0-0 0, Grace Avello 0 0-0 0, Abby McDonald 1 0-0 2, Margaret Mihalick 2 0-0 5, Teagan Jackett 0 2-2 2, Maddie Olshemski 1 0-0 3, Cassidy Skoronski 4 0-0 10, Margaret Ganter 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-2 24.

Crestwood`12`14`17`16 — 59

Wyo. Seminary`6`5`11`2 — 24

Three-point goals: CRE 1 (H.Jardine). WS 4 (Mihalick, Olshemski, Skoronsky).