🔊 Listen to this

Playing in his 47th game for Penn State, Lamont Wade got his highlight moment. The safety took a kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown in December’s season finale against Illinois.

It turned out to be a curtain call for his Nittany Lions career.

Wade announced Thursday he would be leaving Penn State to enter the NFL draft. Though he had played four seasons for the Lions, he had the option to return for an extra year because of an NCAA ruling extending eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Penn State … my brothers, my family, my friends — relationships I wouldn’t trade for anything in this world,” Wade said in a video he posted to social media. “Thank you, once again, for everything you’ve done for me, Happy Valley. I’m blessed to be an alumnus of Pennsylvania State University.

“Now I have the chance to part of the 1.7% (of college players) that go on to play in the NFL.”

Wade is the sixth Penn State player to enter the draft this offseason, joining tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive linemen Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh and offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries. Toney, Menet and Fries had spent five years with the program and opted not to return for a sixth. Freiermuth and Oweh are both leaving after their third year.

Another senior, defensive tackle Antonio Shelton opted to transfer and play his sixth season at Florida.

Though Wade is leaving, Penn State’s other three starters in the secondary are all set to return for the 2021 season. Fellow seniors Tariq Castro-Fields and Jaquan Brisker have both said they will use their extra year of eligibility.

Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr. were the team’s top corners in 2020 and the Lions will need a new starter opposite Jaquan Brisker at safety.

Wade’s decision comes after an eventful four years at Penn State after he enrolled as the highest-rated player in the Lions’ 2017 recruiting class.

A consensus top-50 overall prospect in the country that cycle, Wade excelled as a do-it-all star for Class A powerhouse Clairton High School, where he set a WPIAL record with 117 career touchdowns across offense, defense and special teams.

That same impact didn’t carry over immediately in college, as Wade began his Penn State career as a cornerback. Though he played as a true freshman, it was mostly on special teams on coverage units.

After a second year with limited snaps on defense, Wade one of several Lions players to enter the NCAA’s online transfer portal after the 2018 season. Unlike nearly all of them, Wade elected to withdraw his name and stay at Penn State.

That offseason he made the switch to safety and ended up starting every game in the secondary for the Lions in 2019 and 2020.

Wade earned particular praise for his play late in 2019 against Ohio State, in which he tied a Big Ten record with three forced fumbles against the Buckeyes. After that game, Lions coach James Franklin also praised Wade’s leadership in the locker room.

By 2020, he successfully lobbied to add kickoff returns to his resume, as he had done in high school. It culminated with his first college touchdown in that Illinois game. Wade earned third-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.

Off the field, Wade has been a vocal proponent of racial justice, returning to the Pittsburgh area to march in protest of the June 2018 shooting of an unarmed black teenager by police.

Speaking this summer following the national protests that erupted following the death of George Floyd, Wade said that he wanted to to make a better life for his own son, Roman. And it was Roman who he named as one of the main reasons for turning pro.

“I thank everyone who has been part of my journey,” Wade said at the closing of his video. “Roman, my son, I love you. This is for you.”