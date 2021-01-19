🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer finally broke through on Tuesday with a 54-45 win over Lake-Lehman in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball.

The win comes after three close losses for the Royals.

Matt Prociak led Holy Redeemer, piling up 24 points, and was the lone Royal to reach double figures in scoring.

Max Paczewski scored 20 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, and Josh Kane added 13 for Lehman.

Hazleton Area 40, Tunkhannock 23

The Cougars shut down the Tigers offense en route to the 17-point victory. Brett Antolick scored 14 points to lead the Hazleton Area offense and Angel Cruz hit three 3-point shots to pile up nine points.

Ryan Harder scored 11 points for the Tigers, who struggles on the offensive side of the floor.

Wyoming Seminary 68, Wyoming Area 19

Wyoming Seminary rolled past the Warriors behind great games from Jacob Koretz, Isaiah Stall and Ethan Meuser. Koretz led the trio with 19 points, followed by Stall with 16 and Meuser with 12.

Nick Elko’s seven points led the offense for Wyoming Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area 65, Berwick 23

The Wolfpack opened a 19-point lead by halftime on the way to defeating visiting Berwick.

Cole Walker and Matt Egidio scored 13 each for WBA. Naquon Hollman added nine.

Isaac Tripp scored 10 for the Dawgs, who are still seeking their first win.

Nanticoke Area 57, Western Wayne 31

Sincere Shiloh scored 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter as Nanticoke Area opened a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Jake Krupinski led the Trojans with 21 points, all coming in the middle quarters as Nanticoke Area took a 28-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Caleb Hoch scored nine for the Wildcats.

H.S. WRESTLING

Pittston Area 57, Hanover Area 12

Aiden Fields (145) and James Spindler (172) won by pins, Julian Everitt (126) won by decision and the Patriots received seven forfeit victories in their win.

Jacob Mercandante won by pin in 43 seconds at 285 for Hanover Area.

H.S. BOYS SWIMMING

Wyoming Seminary 62, Lake-Lehman 25

Wyoming Seminary performed well in a meet with Lake-Lehman thanks to dominant performances from Nansen Wang and Zhantore Akylbekov.

Wang and Akylbekov helped win the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, while Wang also won the 100 butterfly and helped win the 400 freestyle relay. Akylbekov won the 100 breaststroke and 200 I.M.

Logan Kuhar stood out for the Black Knights by winning the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle.

H.S. GIRLS SWIMMING

Wyoming Seminary 81, Lake-Lehman 8

The Blue Knights dominates the pool thanks to Skylar Roerig and Alyssa Kelly. The duo helped win both the 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay. Roerig also helped win the 200 freestyle relay and she won the 50 freestyle. Kelly added a win in the 100 butterfly.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 54, Lake-Lehman 45

LAKE-LEHMAN (45) — Max Paczewski 8 0-0 20, Josh Kane 5 2-2 13, Ethan Adams 2 1-3 5, Neil Dougherty 2 0-0 5, Cole Morio 1 0-0 2, Hayden Klopp 0 0-0 0, Jared Barber 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-5 45.

HOLY REDEEMER (54) — Matt Prociak 10 3-5 24, Zach Perta 3 1-2 9, Alex Rymar 4 1-1 9, Justice Shoats 1 4-8 6, Darryl Wright 1 1-2 3, Jake Pizzolato 1 0-0 2, Patrick DelBalso 0 1-2 1, Alex Hajkowski 0 0-0 0, Peter Khoudary 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-22 54.

Lake-Lehman`13`9`6`17 — 45

Holy Redeemer`15`5`17`17 — 54

Three-point goals — LL 6 (Paczewski 4, Dougherty, Kane); HR 3 (Perta 2, Prociak).

Hazleton Area 40, Tunkhannock 23

HAZLETON AREA (40) — Brett Antolick 5 3-4 14, Angel Cruz 3 0-1 9, Chris Garcia 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Joseph 1 0-0 3, Matt Cusatis 1 0-0 3, Abdiel Torre 1 0-2 3, Luke Gennaro 1 0-0 3, Daylis Rodriguez 0 1-2 1, George Mata 0 0-0 0, Eliud Lopez 0 0-0 0, Nicholas Hebel 0 0-0 0, Jose Espaillat 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-9 40.

TUNKHANNOCK (23) — Ryan Harder 3 4-4 11, Ben Chilson 3 0-0 6, Mike Kuzma 1 0-0 2, Shane Macko 1 0-0 2, Nate Lord 1 0-0 2, Chris Trochak 0 0-0 0, Josh Brown 0 0-0 0, Garrett Yuhas 0 0-0 0, Colin Madon 0 0-0 0, Dylan Mateus 0 0-0 0, Andrew Slusark 0 0-0 0, Ryan VanNess 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-4 23.

Hazleton Area`10`13`9`8 — 40

Tunkhannock`7`6`6`4 — 23

Three-point goals — HA 8 (Cruz 3, Joseph, Cusatis, Torree, Gennaro, Antolick); TUN 1 (Harder).

Wyoming Seminary 68, Wyoming Area 19

WYOMING SEMINARY (68) — Jacob Koretz 8 0-0 19, Isaiah Stall 5 2-2 16, Ethan Meuser 6 0-0 12, John Coates 3 0-0 8, Gavin Flanley 3 0-0 6, Jack Herron 2 0-1 4, Andrew Maddock 1 0-0 3, Dylan Ostroski 0 0-0 0, Thomas Iskra 0 0-0 0, Phil Evan 0 0-0 0, Jack Novelli 0 0-0 0, Zac Williamson 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 2-3 68.

WYOMING AREA (19) — Nick Elko 3 1-4 7, John Morgan 2 0-0 4, Jason Wiedl 2 0-0 4, Jake Greenfield 1 0-0 3, Tyler Sciandra 0 1-2 1, Nate Winnick 0 0-0 0, Matt Little 0 0-0 0, Jesse Mikoliczyk 0 0-0 0, Caden Bonita 0 0-0 0, Dylan Petrucci 0 0-0 0, Evan Melberger 0 0-0 0, Dane Schutter 0 0-0 0, Matt Sorick 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-6 19.

Wyoming Seminary`18`23`15`12 — 68

Wyoming Area`6`2`6`5 — 19

Three-point goals — WS 10 (Stall 4, Koretz 3, Coates 2, Maddock); WA 1 (Greenfield).

Wilkes-Barre Area 65, Berwick 23

BERWICK (23) – Brayden Boone 0 0-0 0, Sean Murphy 2 0-0 5, Isaac Tripp 5 0-1 10, Alex Peters 0 1-2 1, Ryen Steele 0 0-0 0, Miles Doll 1 3-4 5, Tahsjee Taylor 0 2-2 2, Jordan Montes 0 0-0 0, Josh Persaud 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-9 23.

WBA (65) – Saquan Portee 1 4-6 7, Xariel Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Cole Walker 5 3-7 13, Mike Andrzejewski 0 0-0 0, Jacob Horga 2 1-2 5, Matt Egidio 5 0-0 13, Kam Taylor 3 0-0 6, Mike Senape 1 0-0 2, Jack Mihalchick 0 0-0 0, Jack Gilgallon 3 0-0 6, Bryan Clarke 0 1-2 1, Waarithi Oseni 1 1-2 3, Naquon Hollman 4 1-2 9. Totals 25 11-21 65.

Berwick`1`7`11`4 – 23

WBA`10`17`20`18 – 65

Three-point goals: BER 1 (Murphy). WBA 4 (Portee, Egidio 3).

Nanticoke Area 57, Western Wayne 31

WESTERN WAYNE (31) – Caleb Hoch 3 0-0 9, Cayden Rose 0 0-0 0, Jaiden DeRosa 3 0-2 6, Dustin Ferrero 0 0-0 0, Frankie Leyshon 0 0-0 0, Mark Christian 2 2-2 6, Matt Henneferth 2 0-0 4, Ryan Vinton 3 0-0 6, Owen Kotchessa 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-4 31.

NANTICOKE AREA (57) – Luke Myers 3 0-1 7, JJ Bielecki 2 2-4 6, Payton Kepp 1 0-0 2, Justin Spencer 1 0-0 3, Sincere Shiloh 7 0-1 14, Owen Brown 0 0-0 0, Chris Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jake Krupinski 9 0-0 21, Joe Fox 1 0-2 2, Gavin Turak 0 0-0 0, Colin Mackiewicz 1 0-0 2, Charlie Casey 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 2-8 57.

Western Wayne`4`8`8`11 – 31

Nanticoke Area`10`13`16`9 – 57

Three-point goals: WW 3 (Hoch 3). NA 5 (Myers, Spencer, Krupinski 3).

Pittston Area 57, Hanover Area 12

106: Dominic Bernardi (PA) won by forfeit; 113: Joii Phillips (PA) won by forfeit; 120: Keegan Bucci (PA) won by forfeit; 126: Julian Everitt (PA) dec. Cael Davis, 10-4; 132: Nico Solano (PA) won by forfeit; 138: Anthony Thomas (PA) won by forfeit; 145: Aidan Frields (HA) pinned Felix Mendez, 2:49; 152: CJ Demark (PA) won by forfeit; 160: no contest; 172: James Spindler (PA) pinned Christian Torres, 4:53; 189: John Symons (PA) won by forfeit; 215: Dave Sudo (PA) won by forfeit; 285: Jacob Mercadante (HA) pinned Jake Mills, 0:43.

Match started at 172