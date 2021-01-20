🔊 Listen to this

After leading Wyoming Area to a 2019 state championship, Dominic DeLuca spent 2020 rehabbing a torn ACL before enrolling at Penn State on Tuesday.

A total of 14 new players started the new semester Tuesday including seven early enrollees from the 2021 recruiting class, six transfers and former Wyoming Area standout Dominic DeLuca.

It was the first day of the new semester, and James Franklin rounded up all of the new faces for a picture.

No doubt it was the biggest such gathering the Penn State coach has had in January. Seven players lined up on either side of Franklin for the picture at the team’s Holuba Hall practice facility ranging from teenagers who graduated high school a semester early to grown men who have already played four full seasons of college football.

And it came on the same day that one of the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks announced he was headed to play for Oklahoma.

It’s the new normal in college football. And Franklin’s Penn State program is aiming to adapt quickly.

“I’m very pleased with how our players have handled it,” Franklin said Monday. “I’m very pleased with how my staff has handled it. A lot of conversations that have happened with players and their parents in our program — when players leave our program, whether it’s going to the NFL or deciding to enter the transfer portal — and then same thing with the players that we’re going to bring in.

“Again, this is us embracing the new model of college football and finding a way to make the best of it. That’s what’s right for Penn State.”

Of the 14 newcomers, eight were true freshmen — seven early enrollees from the 2021 recruiting class that signed last month as well as former Wyoming Area star Dominic DeLuca, a preferred walk-on. The other six all came to the Lions via the transfer portal, with four of them on scholarship.

Penn State hadn’t previously made much of a splash on the transfer market, with kicker/punter Jordan Stout having the most notable impact.

That changed this offseason. Since the season ended, the Lions have brought in Baylor running back John Lovett, South Carolina cornerback Johnny Dixon, Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo and Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.

Those four are joined by a pair of walk-ons in Colgate punter Barney Amor and Shippensburg wide receiver Winston Eubanks, both of whom announced their move to Penn State back in the fall after their seasons at their previous schools were canceled because of the pandemic.

On the other end of the equation, Penn State has three players so far to switch schools during the offseason. Defensive linemen Antonio Shelton (Florida) and Judge Culpepper (Toledo) were joined Tuesday by freshman quarterback Micah Bowens, who entered the transfer portal last week and quickly jumped on an offer from Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma.

Bowens, who spent just one season at Penn State, told The Athletic that his decision was based on a crowded depth chart at Penn State and had nothing to do with the Lions’ recent switch in offensive coordinators from Kirk Ciarrocca to Mike Yurcich.

The Sooners had two quarterbacks recently transfer out themselves, and coach Lincoln Riley has developed a string of Heisman winners, finalists and No. 1 overall draft picks — an attractive situation for any quarterback.

A fourth Lions player, lineman C.J. Thorpe, has also announced his intention to transfer for next season.

As for the new arrivals, Ebiketie comes at the position most in need of depth as the Lions must replace three of their top four defensive ends from last season. The fifth-year junior was Temple’s most disruptive pass-rusher in 2020.

Franklin also said last month he was looking for defensive backs and he got one in Dixon, a third-year sophomore who started eight games for South Carolina last season.

At defensive tackle, Tangelo will compete for Shelton’s old starting spot as a fifth-year senior who has 45 games and 27 career starts from his time with the Blue Devils.

Penn State is hopeful Lovett can replace the speed factor lost with the retirement of Journey Brown in the backfield. He ran for 1,803 yards in four seasons with the Bears.

The true freshman group already on campus is led by the class’ top-rated recruit, Maryland offensive lineman Landon Tengwall. He is joined by quarterback Christian Veilleux, offensive lineman Nate Bruce, defensive lineman Rodney McGraw, defensive back Jeffrey Davis and linebacker Kobe King and his brother, defensive back Kalen King.

Not to be forgotten is DeLuca, who announced last March he would be joining the Lions. The quarterback on Wyoming Area’s 2019 PIAA Class 3A championship team, DeLuca tore his ACL during the state finals, in which he led the Warriors from a 14-0 deficit to a 21-14 victory in the final minute.

DeLuca is expected to play defense for the Lions, likely starting off at safety.

“Penn State, when I was on campus, just felt like home,” DeLuca said after announcing his decision last year. “It was a tough decision. I visited West Virginia a couple times, I’d visited Temple before, I visited Pitt a couple times. It was a very tough decision.”