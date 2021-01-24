🔊 Listen to this

The Irish poet William Butler Yeats wrote, “There are no strangers here; only friends you haven’t yet met.”

He easily could have been writing about my friend, Nick Alapack, who passed away recently after spending nearly 75 years being a friend to all, both locally and well beyond Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Nick was part of a group of older guys I played softball with back in the 1970s, and many of them are no longer here.

In addition to Nick and my brother, Carl Jolley, other teammates who’ve passed away include Willie Labatch, Gordy Aten, John Mayerski, Tom Iwanoski and Ron Amos. We played in the West Side League at Connolly’s Field in Luzerne. Carl played center-field with ease, and Ron was the best overall athlete. Willie was a hitting machine who showed up with his glove, bat and spikes slung over his shoulder. Our shortstop John limped around before games complaining about his bad legs and then played great. Tom was a steady infielder, and Nick hit with power. Gordy was our excellent first baseman and a first-class gentleman. They all were.

We won much more often than we lost, and developed lifelong friendships. Over the years, Nick, was always ready for Monday Night Football, going to Red Barons and Rail Riders games, or – his favorite – visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Incredibly, he seemed to know everyone, not just the people he met reading meters for UGI, but also famous people from the world of sports. His extensive holiday card list looked like a who’s who of top athletes, and he would regularly be in contact with Coach K at Duke, Lou Holtz at Notre Dame, or Yankee great Phil Ruzzuto. Nick called his friends at the Hall of Fame to let them know we were going to visit, and always took them some great Wyoming Valley food. In turn, they greeted us with tickets and memorabilia.

During one visit to Cooperstown, Nick met Arthur Richman, an executive with the New York Mets and later the Yankees. Like he did with most everyone, Nick became great friends with Arthur, who introduced him to many of his favorite Yankees, including Joe Pepitone, Roy White, Joe Torre and the boss, George Steinbrenner. Nick was a huge Notre Dame fan and often called his friends, Gerry Faust or Ross Browner, at the university to make arrangements to visit South Bend. Or he would call Tom Clements, his friend who was then coaching in Green Bay, to schedule a trip to see the Packers (even though he was a Steelers fan).

When Thom Russ and I started raising money to restore Pete Gray’s baseball glove, Nick was one of the first to get involved. He knew Pete personally and took pride in honoring the one-armed outfielder who played major league baseball for the St. Louis Browns during World War II.

Nick stayed close to Pete, even when Gray was spending his final days at an area nursing home. The nurses were concerned Pete wasn’t eating, so Nick regularly showed up with Pete’s favorite food, potato pancakes, and Pete ate every last crumb. Gray’s glove is now restored, but we didn’t get a chance to see it at the Hall of Fame before Nick’s passing. Our friends there, though, sent before and after photos I shared with Nick a couple weeks ago. Nick, who lost a leg to diabetes a decade ago, was happy Pete’s glove will remain in Cooperstown for years to come and tell the inspiring story of overcoming challenges.

Just days before he died, Nick and I had breakfast at Chuck’s Main Street Diner in Luzerne. We shared stories of great times, including when Nick took Thom and I to meet Bobby Shantz, baseball’s oldest living Most Valuable Player who won the award in 1952 pitching for the Philadelphia A’s. Nick’s passing was soon after that of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thom and I imagined Nick and the famous Lasorda walking up to the Gates of Heaven together where St. Peter asked Nick to introduce him to his friend.

It’s common to remember those who’ve passed as wonderful people, always willing to help others. But that’s really how Nick was. If older people on his UGI route needed food, Nick returned later with groceries. Or he cleared snow from their sidewalks. He was fun, giving, caring, a great teammate and a great friend. The world needs more people like Nick and my other softball teammates from long ago.

The Australian poet John Leonard was right when he wrote, “It takes a long time to grow an old friend.” Sadly, it takes just a moment to lose them. Like my other old softball teammates who have left this earth, I’m going to miss Nick Alapack.

Rest easy, friend.