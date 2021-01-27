🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary has shut down athletics for two weeks and Wyoming Valley West has shut down boys basketball for 10 days because of COVID-19 issues.

The two schools played boys basketball on Saturday night. Seminary listed its game Monday with Hanover Area as postponed because of COVID-19.

Berwick and Wyoming Area girls basketball are also in stoppages because of COVID-19. Crestwood and Dallas boys basketball were scheduled to return after COVID-19 issues on Tuesday, but had their games postponed because of inclement weather.

Based on PIAA requirements in the event of suspension of athletics, the earliest Seminary can resume play would be Feb. 14. Valley West boys basketball would be Feb. 9.