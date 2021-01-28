🔊 Listen to this

The plan was for Lance Dixon to have a role from his first game as a true freshman at Penn State.

It was a path of many successful Nittany Lions linebackers before him — gradually work in defensive reps while also chipping in on special teams.

But Dixon’s trajectory with the program never took off. By the end of the first month of that first season in 2019, the coaching staff changed his status and ultimately redshirted him.

Now, after a 2020 season that saw him record just 10 tackles in nine games, the former blue chip recruit is looking to move on.

Dixon’s name popped up in the NCAA’s online transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, allowing other schools to contact him about a potential move. The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder is likely to draw plenty of interest, having once been rated as the nation’s top outside linebacker prospect in the 2019 signing class by one recruiting service.

The Michigan native was a consensus four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings, which averages recruit ratings from 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

Of those three, 247Sports had the highest opinion of Dixon, projecting that the former high school safety was a five-star talent who had the speed and growth potential to be dominant at linebacker in college. He finished atop that service’s outside linebacker ratings as the No. 13 overall prospect in the country.

Indeed, both Dixon and fellow prized linebacker recruit Brandon Smith opened their rookie seasons in 2019 with “green light” status from coach James Franklin and his staff, in line to play immediately and throughout the schedule.

Smith continued on that path and took over as a starter in 2020. Dixon did not.

After playing in the first three games in 2019, recording two tackles in the opener against Idaho, Dixon was pulled back. New NCAA rules allow players to appear in up to four games and still redshirt, and the coaches decided he wouldn’t be playing enough to justify using up a year of his eligibility.

“Lance Dixon is a guy that we’ve kind of moved into the yellow category and are going to try to hold his games for later in the year, or if there’s an injury, we still feel like we could play him,” Franklin said at the time. “But just not getting enough reps right now for it to make sense in burning his year.”

The 2020 season presented a major opportunity, though, as the Lions had to replace all three starting linebackers after star Micah Parsons opted out of playing during the pandemic to prepare for the NFL draft.

That created a domino effect for a unit that struggled for much of the season and forced Dixon to split reps between the Will linebacker spot — which plays in the box in Penn State’s scheme — and the Sam position in the field, a role he would seem to be better suited for with his background as a safety.

From the start, Penn State had worked Smith and Dixon at both outside linebacker positions — not an uncommon occurrence.

“It’s about fitting the scheme and where (defensive coordinator Brent) Pry can put them into the scheme,” former starter Cam Brown said at the time. “So if Brandon looks good at Sam running out there, then maybe Lance will stay at Will. If it’s flip-flopped, you’ll never know. Just depends on who is playing better at which position.”

As it was, Dixon finished 2020 listed second on the depth chart behind Jesse Luketa at the Will and third at the Sam position behind Smith and true freshman Curtis Jacobs.

After posting a career-best five tackles and a forced fumble against Ohio State in the second game of 2020, Dixon would record just three tackles in the final five games and none in the last two.

As for his future, recruiting analysts are already predicting that he might head back to his home state and transfer to Michigan. One major reason? The Wolverines just hired Dixon’s former coach at West Bloomfield High School, Ron Bellamy, to their overhauled staff.

Dixon is the sixth Penn State scholarship player to enter the portal this offseason. Three have already found new homes as quarterback Micah Bowens is going to Oklahoma and defensive tackles Antonio Shelton and Judge Culpepper are at Florida and Toledo, respectively.

Two others still considering their options are lineman C.J. Thorpe and wide receiver TJ Jones.

The Lions have already enrolled four scholarship players of their own from the portal in South Carolina cornerback Johnny Dixon, Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, Baylor running back John Lovett and Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo.

A fifth transfer, Harvard offensive lineman Eric Wilson, announced Wednesday he will join Penn State after this semester.