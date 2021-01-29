🔊 Listen to this

James Franklin got an extended look at Will Levis at quarterback in the fall.

“I think Will Levis has shown us that he has the ability to be a high-level player,” the Penn State coach said last week. “And he has a very bright future.”

It just won’t be with the Nittany Lions.

Levis, who split time at quarterback with Sean Clifford for most of 2020, announced Wednesday night that he plans to transfer, having already earned his degree in three years.

“I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer with three years of athletic eligibility remaining,” Levis wrote on social media. “Penn State will forever have a special place in my heart. I am extremely proud to be leaving here as an alumnus.”

The decision leaves the Lions suddenly thin at quarterback, as Levis will be the third scholarship signal-caller to leave since the summer. Michael Johnson Jr. left last offseason and did not play in 2020 ahead of joining Florida Atlantic for next season. Earlier this month, Micah Bowens also decided to leave the program after just one year and is heading to Oklahoma.

Clifford will be a fifth-year junior in 2021 with third-year freshman Ta’Quan Roberson and newly arrived true freshman Christian Veilleux behind him. Penn State has played Roberson in just two games thus far with one pass attempt.

It remains to be seen if the Lions and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will be aggressive in bringing in another experienced quarterback through the portal this offseason. Franklin didn’t rule out the possibility when asked last week.

Levis himself was a backup plan for Penn State in the 2018 recruiting class. The Lions were the first team to land a verbal commitment from Justin Fields, but the future first-round pick in the NFL draft ultimately signed with home state Georgia before transferring to Ohio State.

Needing a replacement, the Lions turned to Levis, a three-star prospect who had little fanfare because he hailed from lightly recruited Connecticut.

So Levis made some of his own, driving to schools and camps to throw in person for multiple major programs. The gambit worked, as he impressed coaches at places like Penn State and Florida State before jumping on an offer from Franklin.

His arm strength was his best trait, and he was the hardest thrower on the Lions roster. At 6-foot-3, 222 pounds, he is also a powerful runner, which explains how he ran 82 times in 2020 compared to 55 pass attempts.

Levis redshirted in 2018 and lost a preseason battle for the starting job to Clifford in 2019. He got his first career start in place of an injured Clifford in the 2019 regular season finale against Rutgers.

When Clifford struggled badly to open 2020, Levis took over in the second quarter of the fourth game against Nebraska, nearly leading a big comeback. Levis started the following week against Iowa but was ineffective, and the Lions used both quarterbacks the rest of the way.

Levis said Thursday he was thankful for the opportunity.

“I can’t thank Coach Franklin and the rest of the Penn State football staff, both past and present, enough for everything they have done to develop me both as a player and a human being,” Levis wrote. “I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to be able to play and contribute for such a historic program.

“The blood, sweat and tears that I have shed alongside my brothers here are deeply engraved in my memory and will never be forgotten.”

Levis’ name had not yet appeared in the transfer portal as of Thursday evening. When it does, he will be the seventh Penn State scholarship player to enter the portal this offseason.

Three have already found new homes in Bowens and defensive tackles Antonio Shelton (Florida) and Judge Culpepper (Toledo).

Linebacker Lance Dixon entered the portal on Thursday and two others are still there as well — lineman C.J. Thorpe and wide receiver TJ Jones.

The Lions have already enrolled four scholarship players of their own from the portal in South Carolina cornerback Johnny Dixon, Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, Baylor running back John Lovett and Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo.

A fifth transfer, Harvard offensive lineman Eric Wilson, announced Wednesday he will join Penn State after this semester.