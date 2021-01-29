🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Wyoming Valley West’s Mackenzie Perluke hit a jumper 12 seconds into Thursday’s game with Crestwood.

The Spartans’ next basket didn’t come until there was 1:07 left in the first half. Despite the array of missed shots, they never let the game get away. And that was the difference.

Valley West got its offense on track in the final two quarters and used its height advantage to pull out a 41-31 victory in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

Valley West improved to 3-2 in the division and overall. Crestwood fell to 1-2 in the division and 2-2 overall.

“We needed this to pick ourselves up after we really played hard in both games for at least three quarters and let them slip away,” said Valley West coach Gary Ferenchick, whose team had lost two in a row, including an overtime decision to first-place Hazleton Area. “I guess that’s all the process of growing up.”

Part of the process for the Spartans, who have no seniors on the roster, will be dealing with adversity. They did so Thursday.

A 1-for-15 shooting performance in the first quarter was followed by a 1-for-9 display in the second. Yet, Crestwood managed just a 17-13 lead at halftime. The Comets had their share of shooting woes, especially beyond the arc where they were 3-of-15 through the initial two periods. They did get the lead to 10-4, but Valley West supplemented the poor shooting by hitting free throws.

“We talked about that too at halftime,” Crestwood coach Don Hopkins said. “The issue with that was we were 3 of 15 from 3-point land. We didn’t shoot well in the first half. We told the girls if we just shot a little better we’d be up 10 or 12 points and have a chance to put them away in the second half.”

Instead, Valley West hit two of its first three shots — a drive by Claudia Siegfried and a short jumper by Kalia Saunders — to tie the score. The Spartans wrestled away the lead to start the fourth as their size began to have effect.

Trinity Johnson opened the fourth with a block and finished it up with a basket at the other end of the court. A block by Saunders resulted in a jumper by Perluke and a 25-23 lead.

Crestwood tied the score 25-25 on a basket by Brianna Wickiser, who led her team with nine points and 12 rebounds. Valley West, though, went on a 7-0 burst to take the lead for good.

Perluke had seven of her game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. Johnson, who was the WVC’s leading scorer coming into the week, had eight points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Saunders had seven points and nine boards. Brandy Varner didn’t score, but had six rebounds.

Wyoming Valley West 41, Crestwood 31

CRESTWOOD (31) — Isabella Caporuscio 2 0-0 4, Julia Glowacki 1 0-0 2, Julia Johnson 1 0-0 3, Jaden Weiss 0 0-0 0, Candence Hiller 0 2-2 2, Helena Jardine 1 5-8 8, Grace Pasternick 1 0-0 3, Brianna Wickiser 2 5-8 9. Totals 8 12-18 31.

WVW (41) – Trinity Johnson 2 4-6 8, Gabby Marsola 2 0-0 4, Kalia Saunders 3 1-4 7, Fatihka Tikhtova 0 0-0 0, Haylie Oliphant 0 0-0 0, Claudia Siegfried 2 4-6 8, Mackenzie Perluke 4 5-6 13, Kiara Kane 0 1-2 1, Brandy Varner 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 15-24 41.

Crestwood`7`10`6`8 — 31

WVW`4`9`8`20 – 41

Three-point goals: CRE 3 (Johnson, Jardine, Pasternick).