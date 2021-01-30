🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Crestwood took the basketball court for the first time in 20 days on Friday night.

At times, it looked like it. At others — like in the final seconds — the Comets looked like the defending Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball champions.

Paul Feisel nailed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and Crestwood made a defensive stop on the other end to edge Holy Redeemer 42-41 in a game that wasn’t even on the schedule at the beginning of the week.

Crestwood (1-1) was scheduled to play Wyoming Valley West while Redeemer (3-4) had Hanover Area. But with their opponents on hiatus because of COVID-19 situations, they linked up.

Speaking of COVID-19, Crestwood had its own issues after playing Dallas on Jan. 9. The Comets were set to return Tuesday, only to have their game snowed out.

“Three times we’ve had this problem being shut down, so it’s tough” Crestwood coach Mark Atherton said. “But I liked our energy tonight. I thought our kids came out and had good energy. They got tired during the game, but that’s to be expected. We’re down a couple guys unfortunately. With a six-man rotation, we did a good job.”

Feisel, who hit the game-winner from just left of the free-throw circle, said the team conducted Zoom meetings and were given workouts to do on their own. Jacob Zaleski, who had a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds, said the guys would try to keep sharp by shooting outside when weather permitted.

“We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year with COVID and all the shutdowns and stuff,” Zaleski said. “So we had to overcome that and practice hard every day and be the best players we could be.”

Crestwood overcame a 39-36 deficit when Zaleski hit on a 3-pointer with 1:14 left. Redeemer regained the lead with 46 seconds remaining on a drive to the basket by standout guard Justice Shoats, who was held in check until the fourth quarter because of the Crestwood defense and foul trouble.

Crestwood then worked the ball around the perimeter and Ryan Petrosky made a short pass to Feisel for the game-winner.

“We were trying to settle in and work around for the best shot,” said Feisel, who hit both his 3-pointers in the final quarter. “There was a lot of time on the clock and we were going to get a higher percentage shot we could win the game with.”

Redeemer brought the ball down court and called a timeout with 5.5 seconds left. When play resumed, Darryl Wright inbounded the ball to Alex Rymar, who passed it right back. Wright, the shortest player on the court, tried to drive the left baseline, but Feisel cut him off a forced an off-balance shot that didn’t come close.

The Royals lost for a second time this season by a one-point deficit to go along with a pair of 54-48 losses. They head to Williamsport (4-1) tonight. Matt Prociak finished with 15, the only Royal in double figures. Shoats came in averaging 13.7 points and finished with six, all in the second half.

“Too sloppy for us. I’m disappointed at the way we played tonight,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “Too many turnovers, too many missed shots. We got good shots. I’m not disappointed with the shots we got, but we couldn’t put the ball in the hole for some reason.”

Crestwood 42, Holy Redeemer 41

CRESTWOOD (42) — Mike Zaleski 2 0-0 4, Ryan Petrosky 1 1-5 3, Nick Ruggeri 2 0-0 6, Paul Feisel 4 0-0 10, Jacob Zaleski 6 2-4 15, Zayne Dunsmuir 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 3-9 42.

HOLY REDEEMER (41) — Zach Perta 1 1-2 3, Justice Shoats 3 0-0 6, Darryl Wright 1 3-3 5, Matt Carty 0 0-0 0, Max Rosen 1 0-0 3, Jake Pizzolato 1 1-1 3, Alex Hajkowski 0 2-2 2, Alex Rymar 2 0-0 4, Pat DelBalso 0 0-0 0, Matt Prociak 5 4-4 15. Totals 14 11-12 41.

Crestwood`16`9`6`11 — 42

Holy Redeemer`15`9`6`11 — 41

Three-point goals: CRE 5 (Ruggeri 2, Feisel 2, J.Zaleski). HR 2 (Rosen, Prociak).