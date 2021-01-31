🔊 Listen to this

After a 20-day layoff because of COVID-19 issues, Crestwood continued to make up for lost time on Saturday night.

The Comets placed four players in double figures as they rolled past Tunkhannock 74-47 victory in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball, winning for the second time in as many days.

The Comets connected on 17 3-pointers.

Crestwood defeated Holy Redeemer 42-41 on Friday and nearly equaled that point total in the first half against the Tigers. The Comets took a 39-21 lead into halftime.

Ryan Petrosky had 20 points and Paul Feisel added 19 for Crestwood. Nick Ruggeri had 14 and Jacob Zaleski 10.

Ryan Harder and Ben Chilson had 12 each for Tunkhannock.

Dallas 71, Athens 34

The guard duo of Austin Finarelli and Nick Nocito put on a dominant performance as Dallas routed Athens in a non-conference game for its first win.

Finarelli had 21 points and Nocito netted 20 as the Mountaineers had nine players figure in the scoring.

Troy Pritchard had 12 for Athens.

Williamsport 54, Holy Redeemer 37

Justice Shoats scored 17 points and Jake Pizzolato had 12 for the Royals as they fell at Williamsport.

Nassir Jones, a two-time Times Leader All-WVC football selection, paced Williamsport with 12.

Northwest 51, Sullivan County 38

Northwest outscored Sullivan County 35-22 after halftime to snap a tie and post a home win.

Tayler Yaple scored 15 points for the Rangers. Matt Pierontoni and John Savakinus added 11 apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 40, Williamsport 26

Wilkes-Barre Area rallied from a nine-point deficit at halftime by holding Williamsport to seven points in the second half.

Gloria Adjayi had 13 for the Wolfpack, which held the Millionaires scoreless in the third quarter to take a 28-19 lead. Shelby Ardo Boyko scored 12 and Vanessa Luna added 10.

Serina Beiter scored eight for Williamsport.

Nanticoke Area 50 Crestwood 43

Nanticoke Area went the entire fourth quarter without a field goal, but was 9-of-10 from the foul line to hold off Crestwood.

Riley Baird was 7-of-8 from the foul line in the final period and finished with a game-high 20 points. Brooklyn Biehl added 10 for the Trojanettes.

Jaden Weiss and Helena Jardine scored 12 each for Crestwood.

Cumberland Valley 54, Hazleton Area 21

Hazleton Area fell behind by 21 at halftime in its loss on the road.

Julie Jekot had 14 points for Cumberland Valley.

Northwest 46, Sullivan County 32

Northwest eased away in the second half to defeat visiting Sullivan County.

Charleigh Miner led Northwest with 20 points. Karsyn Miner added 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 74, Tunkhannock 47

TUNKHANNOCK (47) – Ryan Harder 3 4-5 12, Mike Kuzma 0 0-0 0, Ben Chilson 5 1-2 12, Chris Trochak 0 0-0 0, Josh Brown 3 0-0 6, Nick DeMarco 0 0-0 0, Shane Macko 2 2-2 7, Nathan Lord 0 0-0 0, Garrett Yuhas 0 0-0 0, Colin Madan 1 0-0 2, Dylan Mateus 3 0-0 8, Ryan Van Ness 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-9 47.

CRESTWOOD (74) – Tyler Orsick 0 0-0 0, Mike Zaleski 3 0-0 8, Ryan Petrosky 7 2-3 20, Nick Ruggeri 5 0-0 14, Paul Feisel 6 0-0 19, Jacob Zaleski 4 0-4 10, Joe Gzemski 0 0-0 0, Brenden Dennis 0 0-0 0, Bryce Veiney 0 0-0 0, Zayne Dunsmuir 1 0-0 3, Adam Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-7 74.

Tunkhannock`12`9`15`11 – 47

Crestwood`20`19`20`15 – 74

Three-point goals: TUN 6 (Harder 2, Chilson, Macko, Mateus 2). CRE 17 (M.Zaleski 2, Petrosky 4, Ruggeri 4, Feisel 4, J.Zaleski 2, Dunsmuir).

Dallas 71, Athens 34

ATHENS (34) – Tucker Brown 0 0-0 0, Mason Lister 3 0-1 7, JJ Babcock 4 0-0 8, Nalin Carling 1 0-0 2, Shayne Reid 0 0-0 0, Troy Pritchard 2 8-12 12, Chris Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Carson Smith 0 0-0 0, James Benninger-Jones 0 0-0 0, Griffin Stein 1 2-5 5. Totals 11 10-18 34.

DALLAS (71) – Austin Finarelli 7 3-9 21, Nick Nocito 6 6-9 20, Zach Paczewski 0 0-0 0, Darius Wallace 0 0-0 0, Jackson Wydra 2 2-2 6, Drew Dickson 2 0-0 6, Zeid Alhashaemi, Drew Lojewski 0 0-0 0, Mason Baranski 0 0-0 0, EJ Matushek 2 0-1 4, Mike Cumbo 1 0-0 3, Angelo Zarola 1 0-0 2, Mike Bufalino 2 0-0 6, Nick Williams 1 0-0 3, Evan Plank 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-21 71.

Athens`11`13`8`2 – 34

Dallas`24`22`15`10 – 71

Three-point goals: ATH 2 (Babcock, Stein). DAL 12 (Finarelli 4, Nocito 2, Dickson 2, Cumbo, Bufalino 2, Williams).

Williamsport 54, Holy Redeemer 37

HOLY REDEEMER (37) – Zach Perta 0 2-2 2, Justice Shoats 6 4-5 17, Darryl Wright 0 0-0 0, Matt Carty 0 0-0 0, Jake Pizzolato 4 0-0 12, Alex Hajkowski 0 0-0 0, Alex Rymar 0 0-0 0, Pat DelBalso 0 0-0 0, Matt Prociak 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 6-7 37.

WILLIAMSPORT (54) – Nassir Jones 4 4-6 12, Kenon Brown 4 1-1 9, James Evans 3 3-4 9, Al-Kabeer Jason 2 0-0 4, Ry’meer Brown 0 1-2 1, Tyler Fausnaught 1 0-0 3, Xaiver Taylor 2 2-4 8, Nayim Connolly 0 0-0 0, Elijah Frierson 0 1-2 1, JJ Beagle 2 0-2 5. Totals 18 12-21 54.

Holy Redeemer`14`4`10`9 – 37

Williamsport`19`8`10`8`18 – 54

Three-point goals: HR 5 (Shoats, Pizzolato 4). WIL 4 (Fausnaught, Taylor 2, Beagle).

Northwest 51, Sullivan County 38

SULLIVAN COUNTY (38) – Alex Schweitzer 3 5-5 11, Jalen Thomas 4 5-10 14, Byron Fitzgerald 0 0- 0, Trey Higley 0 0-0 0, Riley King 0 2-2 2, Ben Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Trace Neary 3 0-0 9, Landon Baldwin 0 0-0 0, Gehrett Parrish 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 12-17 38.

NORTHWEST (51) – Matt Pierontoni 3 2-2 11, Gary McLendon 1 1-1 4, Landon Hufford 2 3-4 8, Chase Biller 1 0-2 2, John Savakinus 4 2-2 11, Tayler Yaple 5 5-6 15, Carter Hontz 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-17 51.

Sullivan County`7`9`4`18 – 38

Northwest`7`9`13`22 – 51

Three-point goal: SC 4 (Thomas, Neary 3). NWT 6 (Pierontoni 3, McLendon, Hufford, Savakinus)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 50 Crestwood 43

CRESTWOOD (43) – Camryn Collins 0 0-0 0, Isabella Caporuscio 1 2-4 5, Julia Glowacki 2 0-0 6, Julia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Jaden Weiss 5 0-0 12, Candence Hiller 0 0-0 0, Helena Jardine 5 1-3 12, Grace Pasternick 0 0-0 0, Brianna Kijek 1 0-0 2,Brianna Wickiser 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 3-7 43.

NANTICOKE AREA (50) – Jaidyn Kotch 0 0-0 0, Tiara Thomas 1 0-0 2, Abigail Cullen 2 0-0 6, Brooklyn Biehl 3 2-2 10, Riley Baird 5 9-10 20, Emily Cullen 4 0-0 9, Claire Aufiero 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 11-12 50.

Crestwood`10`12`7`13 – 43

Nanticoke Area`10`16`15`9 – 50

Three-point goals: CRE 6 (Caporuscio, Glowacki 2, Weiss 2, Jardine). NA 7 (A.Cullen 2, Biehl 2, Baird, E.Cullen, Aufierio)

Wilkes-Barre Area 40, Williamsport 26

WILLIAMSPORT (26) – Cierra Rainer 2 0-0 5, Samantha Soto 0 0-0 0, Alex Chilson 0 2-2 2, Abby Mahon 1 0-0 2, Sarina Beiter 3 0-0 8, Ella Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jessica Robinson 2 0-0 4, Payton Baney 0 1-2 1, A’Niyah Andrews-Handy 0 0-0 0, Enya Pratt 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 3-4 26.

WBA (40) – Danayjha Moore 0 0-0 0, Vanessa Luna 4 2-4 10 Reagen Holden 1 3-5 5, Hannah Cook 0 0-3 0, Erin Leonard 0 0-2 0, Shelby Ardo Boyko 6 0-2 12, Emma Krawczeniuk 0 0-0 0, Gloria Adjayi 6 1-1 13. Totals 17 6-17 40.

Williamsport`9`10`0`7 – 26

Wilkes-Barre Area`12 `1`15`12 – 40

Three-point goals: WIL 3 (Rainer, Beiter 2).

Northwest 46, Sullivan County 32

SULLIVAN COUNTY (32) – Olivia Harney 2 0-0 4, Stella Harney 0 1-2 1, Sophia Springman 2 4-8 8, Bethany Beinlich 3 0-0 6, Karlee Wettlaufer 0 0-0 0, Kassidy Beinlich 3 3-6 10, Ellie Springman 1 1-2 3, Samantha Albright 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-12 32.

NORTHWEST (46) – Kaelyn Crawford 1 1-2 3, Morgan Hermanofski 2 3-5 7, Charleigh Miner 5 6-10 20, Karsyn Miner 2 6-12 10, Cassidy Crawford 2 0-2 4, Dashwanna Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 16-31 46.

Sullivan County`14`6`3`9 – 32

Northwest`16`8`9`13 – 46

Three-point goals: SC 1 (K.Beinlich).