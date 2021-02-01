🔊 Listen to this

NEWARK, N.J. – Five different Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored in a 5-1 victory over the Binghamton Devils at RWJBarnabas Heath Hockey House on Sunday in the team’s first preseason game – and first action since last March when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the AHL.

Tim Schaller scored first for the Penguins, who were playing for the first time in 326 days. Taking advantage of a turnover forced by Nick Schilkey, Schaller snapped the puck past Devils goalie Evan Cormier at 2:41 of the first period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton only generated four shots in the first period, but they upped their offensive assault in the second period with 11 shots. One of those bids, a heavy slap shot by Josh Maniscalco, made it into the goal to make it 2-0 Penguins, at 2:43 of the middle frame.

The Penguins improved their lead to 3-0 thanks to another opportunity created through their heavy forecheck. Jonathan Gruden and Chase Berger worked to pry the puck away from the Devils defense down low, resulting in Zack Nastasiuk stuffing the puck past Cormier 11:47 into the third period. However, Binghamton responded mere seconds later with Rielly Walsh putting his team on the board.

The Devils continued to press the Penguins after Walsh’s goal, but Emil Larmi held firm between the pipes. Larmi finished the night having made 21 saves for the win.

With the goalie pulled and extra attacker on the ice, Binghamton’s attempt to cut into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s lead backfired. Schaller had a look at the empty net, but his try kicked off the post right to teammate Jordy Bellerive, who was happy to slam the puck across the line with 2:22 left in regulation.

Not satisfied with a 4-1 lead, Gruden beat Cormier through the five-hole 27 seconds after Bellerive’s empty-netter.

Cormier recorded 22 saves for Binghamton in the preseason loss.

The Penguins were unsuccessful on three power-play attempts, but they were able to go four-for-four on the penalty kill, including a two-man advantage for the Devils in the first period.